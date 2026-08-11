Lucky Escape For 15 Mangaluru School Children As Bus Crashes Into Electric Pole

Fifteen students of a Mangaluru school had a narrow escape on Tuesday after the bus they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The incident took place at Kuntukudelu near Poarlappadi in Vitla Padnuru village of Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, NDTV reported.

According to visuals, the bus, a yellow SML Isuzu vehicle, was seen tilted off the roadside with its badly damaged front section pressed against a leaning electric pole.

The windscreen was completely shattered, with the wiper blades left dangling loose, while the bonnet and front grille bore visible dents from the impact.

The pole itself, uprooted from its base, hung at a sharp angle directly over the driver's cabin, with snapped wires trailing down.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Techie Goes Missing During Solo Trek In Shivagange Hill; Search Underway

Inside, the rows of maroon-checked seats appeared largely intact and undisturbed. A geotagged image placed the location precisely at Vittalpadanur in Karnataka.

The accident occurred while the bus was negotiating a downhill stretch of the road, officials said. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off course before ramming into the electricity pole. More than 15 school students were on board at the time of the crash.

Despite the severity of the impact, no casualties or injuries were reported among the students.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Vitla Police Station, and further details on the exact cause of the crash are awaited from local authorities.

ALSO READ: Rotten Vegetables, Expired Milk: Bengaluru 5-Star Hotels Raided By Karnataka FDA

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.