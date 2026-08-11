MRF Q1 Results: Net Profit Slips 2% Even As Revenue Tops Rs 8,200 Crore

MRF Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2027 slipped 2.1% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The tyre-manufacturer posted a bottom-line of Rs 474 crore, compared to Rs 484 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations Jumped 9.7% to Rs 8,292 crore from Rs 7,560 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 8.2% to Rs 949 crore from Rs 1,034 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted 230 basis points to 11.4% from 13.7%.

MRF Q1 FY27 (YoY)

Net profit down 2.1% to Rs 474 crore from Rs 484 crore

Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 8,292 crore from Rs 7,560 crore

Ebitda down 8.2% to Rs 949 crore from Rs 1,034 crore

Margin down 230 basis points to 11.4% from 13.7%

MRF Share Price

MRF's stock slumped as low as 3.30% after declaration of Q1 results to Rs 1.29 lakh apiece on the NSE. The shares pared some losses to trade 2.43% lower at Rs 1.30 lakh as of 1 p.m. IST.

This compares to a 0.58% decline in the Nifty index. The scrip has declined 14.45% year-to-date and over 8% in the last 12 months.

The stock rose over 14% on Sept. 8, 2014 to clock its highest single-day gain, while it plunged 12.7% on March 23, 2020 to register its steepest intraday fall.

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