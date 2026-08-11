Tukaram Mundhe Impact: Why Blinkit And Reliance Retail Outlet Are Under FDI Scanner

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down on major retail and quick-commerce players over severe hygiene violations, suspending the food licence of a Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (Blinkit) facility in Malad West, Mumbai, while also inspecting a Reliance Retail outlet in Buldhana over hygiene issues.

The FDA has suspended the food licence of the Blinkit facility at Sarvodaya Bhuvan in Malad West, Mumbai, following serious food safety and hygiene violations.

ALSO READ: Blinkit Unit In Mumbai Faces Food Licence Suspension After FDA Finds 'Cockroach Infestation'

An inspection conducted on August 7 reportedly found an extensive cockroach infestation around the fresh fruit and vegetable storage areas, raising concerns over possible food contamination. Officials also found food items stored improperly on rusty racks and directly on the floor.

Expired, damaged and tampered packaged food products were found in cold-storage areas, while the facility was also found to be non-compliant with FIFO and FEFO (First-In, First-Out and First-Expired, First-Out) inventory rotation practices.

The inspection further highlighted inadequate pest and rodent control, poor waste management and maintenance, and deficiencies in medical records, hygiene and protective equipment for food handlers.

Food Licence Suspended

The FDA suspended the facility's food licence with immediate effect and until further orders under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The establishment has been barred from conducting food business, including selling or distributing food products, during the suspension.

Reliance Retail Outlet Under Scanner

Separately, the FDA inspected a Reliance Retail outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district following a consumer complaint alleging that live larvae were found inside a box of packaged Laxmi Narayan kaju katli.

The specific batch mentioned in the complaint, manufactured on May 29 and due to expire on August 29, was not available at the outlet during the inspection. Officials, however, found another batch manufactured on July 20 and valid until October 20.

ALSO READ: Reliance Retail Unit In Maharashtra Under FDA Scrutiny After Complaint Of 'Fungus, Live Larvae' In Kaju Katli

The FDA seized 54 boxes weighing 11.34 kg and valued at ₹10,238 from the available batch and collected samples for laboratory testing. Further legal action will depend on the laboratory test results.

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