Unichem Labs Share Price Jumps 18% After Pharma Company Swings To Profit In Q1, Revenue Surges

Unichem Laboratories share price jumped nearly 18% on Tuesday after the company reported its Q1 results. The small-cap stock surged as much as 17.79% to Rs 598.35 apiece on the BSE.

The pharmaceutical company, Unichem Laboratories reported a net profit of Rs 41.47 crore in the first quarter of FY27, as compared with a net loss of Rs 10.47 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.91 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations in Q1FY27 rose 20.1% to Rs 632.62 crore from Rs 526.60 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Operational performance of the company improved significantly as EBITDA during the June quarter jumped to Rs 70.6 crore from Rs 23.5 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 11.2% from 4.5%, YoY.

Unichem Laboratories Share Price Performance

Unichem Laboratories share price has fallen 11% in one month, but has surged 50% in three months. The smallcap stock has gained 15% in one year, and has generated 100% returns over the past five years.

At 2:10 PM, Unichem Laboratories share price was trading 13.98% higher at Rs 578.95 apiece on the BSE.

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