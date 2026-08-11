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Kalpataru Projects Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 45% As Other Income Rises, Revenue Up 4%

The significant jump in net profit comes as Kalpataru Projects posted other income of Rs 77 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 16 crore in the first quarter of previous financial year.

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Kalpataru Projects Q1 Result: Profit Jumps 45% As Other Income Rises, Revenue Up 4%
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  • Kalpataru Projects Q1 FY27 net profit rose 44.9% to Rs 310 crore from Rs 214 crore
  • Revenue increased 3.8% to Rs 6,408 crore from Rs 6,171 crore in Q1 FY26
  • Ebitda grew 7% to Rs 562 crore from Rs 525 crore year-on-year
Does the company plan to pay a dividend to shareholders?

Kalpataru Projects International Limited announced first quarter earnings for the fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, August 11, reporting a 44.9% growth in net profit. The company's bottomline stood at Rs 310 crore in the quarter against Rs 214 crore in the same quarter last year. 

The significant jump in net profit comes as the Mumbai-based construction firm posted other income of Rs 77 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 16 crore in the first quarter of previous financial year.  Revenue rose 3.8% to Rs 6,408 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 6,171 crore in the corresponding period previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda surged 7% to Rs 562 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 525 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 8.8% year-on-year from 8.5%.

Kalpataru Projects Q1 FY27 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit up 44.9% to Rs 310 crore from Rs 214 crore
  • Revenue up 3.8% to Rs 6,408 crore from Rs 6,171 crore
  • Ebitda up 7% to Rs 562 crore from Rs 525 crore
  • Margin up 30 basis points to 8.8% from 8.5%
  • Other income stood at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 16 crore

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