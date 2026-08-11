NBCC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17% As Margins Expand; Revenue Declines

NBCC (India) Ltd. saw a 17% uptick in its consolidated net profit to Rs 155 crore, as per financial results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The profit was at Rs 132 crore in the previous financial year.

The firm's revenue saw a 6% decline to Rs 2,260 crore, compared to Rs 2,392 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 39% uptick to Rs 155 crore, compare to Rs 111 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin expanded to 6.9% from 4.7%.

NBCC (India) Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 17.2% to Rs. 155 crore versus Rs. 132 crore

Revenue down 5.6% to Rs. 2,260 crore versus Rs. 2,392 crore

Ebitda up 39% to Rs. 155 crore versus Rs. 111 crore

Ebitda Margin at 6.9% versus 4.7%

Approves incorporation of arm as SPV for REIT

NBCC Share Price Movement

Share price of NBCC (India) saw a 1.11% downturn to settle at Rs 93.80, at the end of the day's trade compared to a 0.46% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 94.85, compared to its previous close of Rs 94.85. During today's trading session, NBCC share price moved in the range of Rs 93.25 to Rs 95.03.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 77.18 and a high of Rs125.85. On the performance front, NBCC share price is down 14.04% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of NBCC is Rs 29,905.20 crore, with a P/E ratio of 43.04.

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