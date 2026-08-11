Prakash Raj's Big Claim, Says His Name 'Deleted' From Bengaluru After SIR

Actor and political activist Prakash Raj said his name had been removed from Bengaluru's electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), questioning the credibility of the exercise.

In a video message on X, Raj claimed that he was among the “65 lakh voters” whose names had allegedly been deleted from the electoral rolls following the SIR exercise.

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“I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote rights have been deleted from the Bangalore constituency after SIR,” Raj said in the video.

Highlighting his long association with Bengaluru, the actor said he was born in the constituency and was raised there. He also pointed to his education and professional journey in the city.

“I was born in this constituency, I have lived in this constituency, had my schooling, college, theatre,” Raj said.

He further said that he had contested the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central constituency.

ALSO READ : Karnataka Warns Voters Over Non-Submission Of Enumeration Forms During Electoral Roll Revision

Raj said he would now examine the procedure and documentation required to restore his name to the electoral rolls.

“Let me see what is the process I have to go through, show documents to get back my voter ID. Well, the game is on,” he said.

“You may choose and deny voting rights of a few citizens who may not elect you back to your throne, but can you stop us from eventually bringing you down from your throne?” he wrote on X.

The actor's comments come amid political debate over the electoral roll revision exercise and allegations surrounding deletion of voters' names.

Raj's claim could not independently establish the reason for his name being absent from the electoral rolls, and the exact status of his voter registration would need to be verified through official electoral records.

Raj's claim has injected a high-profile and politically charged voice into the growing controversy over voter deletions, documentation requirements and what critics see as the potential disenfranchisement of eligible voters.

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