Karnataka SIR Deadline Extended To August 17; Draft List On August 24

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, pushing the end of the enumeration exercise to August 17.

Under the revised schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, after which voters can submit claims and objections until September 23, ANI reported.

The Election Commission will dispose of the claims and objections by October 22, with the final electoral rolls scheduled to be published on October 27.

Large Chunk Of Electors Flagged

Karnataka's Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release that 10,983,901 electors, nearly 19.81% of the state's total 55,432,314, were categorised as absent, shifted, duplicate, dead or others (ASDDO).

As of 4 P.M.on Friday, 1,590,165 electors (2.87%) were listed as absent or untraceable, while 6,614,954 (11.93%) had permanently shifted address.

A further 1,634,326 (2.95%) were reported dead, 696,536 (1.26%) were found already enrolled elsewhere, and 447,920 (0.81%) fell under the "others" category.

Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest ASDDO count at 1,774,626, or 44.13% of its 4,021,039 electors, while BBMP South alone accounted for 1,087,829 cases, over half its 2,144,784 electors, per the report.

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The ECI had received 1,243,012 applications for inclusion, correction or deletion till Thursday, including 383,345 under Form 6 for new entries and 31,275 under Form 7 for deletions.

NDA Flags 'Massive Irregularities'

A Janata Dal (Secular)-BJP delegation submitted a complaint to state CEO V Anbukkumar over alleged "massive irregularities" in the SIR process, PTI reported.

In a formal complaint filed in July, the leaders had sought an immediate inquiry, door-to-door re-verification of enumeration forms, and strict action against those found responsible.

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In their letter, the leaders wrote, "We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy."

The delegation included Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and Leaders of Opposition R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who met Anbukkumar to submit the complaint, according to PTI.

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