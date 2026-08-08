Ceigall India Q1 Results 2026: Profit Rises 15%, Revenue Nears Rs 1,000 Crore

Ceigall India Ltd reported steady growth in Q1FY27, with the Ebitda growing faster than revenue and margin improving.

Ceigall reported a 15% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with Rs 53.2 crore in Q1FY26, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Revenue from operations increased 15.7% YoY to Rs 970 crore, from Rs 838 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda rose 31.5% to Rs 143 crore, compared with Rs 109 crore in the year-ago quarter. As a result, the Ebitda margin improved to 14.8% from 13%.

Ceigall's Annuity Projects revenue jumped about 76% YoY, but the segment remained loss-making. This is worth highlighting because it shows that the sharp increase in annuity revenue has not yet translated into segment profitability.

At the same time, the EPC business looks much healthier. EPC segment revenue increased to Rs 8,088.86 crore from Rs 7,258 crore, while its segment result rose to Rs 934.50 crore from Rs 554.82 crore.

This supports the point that EPC remained the key profit driver, while the growing annuity portfolio is still in an investment/execution phase.

The company had also guided for 15% minimum revenue growth in FY27, the Ebitda margins of 11-12.5%, and at least Rs 5,500 crore of order inflows.

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Its FY26-end order book stood at Rs 18,554.3 crore, with renewables accounting for 19.19% and roads/highways/flyovers 68.57%

Ceigall has fixed September 11, 2026, as the record date for its final dividend. The board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The stronger operating performance comes as Ceigall continues to diversify its project portfolio.

The company has been expanding beyond its traditional roads and highways business into renewables, transmission and distribution and industrial infrastructure. Its order book stood at Rs 18,554 crore at the end of FY26, providing visibility for future execution.

Ceigall India Share Price

Ceigall India shares closed at Rs 335 on August 7, up 0.93%. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 336.70 and a low of Rs 329.40, against the previous close of Rs 331.90.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 29.95%, rising Rs 77.20 from Rs 257.80 to Rs 335.

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