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Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Results: Loss Widens, Revenue Up 11%

Revenue rose 10.6% to Rs 2,026 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 1,831 crore.

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Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Results: Loss Widens, Revenue Up 11%
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Aditya Birla Fashion declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Saturday, August 8, reporting a net loss of Rs 215 crore. In the same quarter previous year, the company's net loss stood at Rs 212 crore. 

Revenue rose 10.6% to Rs 2,026 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 1,831 crore in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, Ebitda advanced 4.7% to Rs 117 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 112 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted 5.8% year-on-year against 6.1%.

Aditya Birla Fashion Q1 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Loss at Rs 215 crore versus loss of Rs 212 crore.
  • Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 2,026 crore versus Rs 1,831 crore.
  • EBITDA up 4.7% at Rs 117 crore versus Rs 112 crore.
  • EBITDA margin down at 5.8% versus 6.1%.

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