Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 10: Tom Holland's Film Continues Strong Second Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive theatrical run in India, drawing audiences across multiple languages during its second weekend. The latest update shows that the Marvel superhero film has maintained its momentum at the ticket windows, adding significantly to its domestic total while continuing its successful run in cinemas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 13.79 crore (live) net in India on Day 10 (second Saturday). The film is currently playing across 8,149 shows and has registered an overall 66.6% occupancy.

With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 363.54 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 434.50 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 10 collections are yet to be reported.

Box Office Performance So Far

As per the latest estimates shared by Sacnilk, the Marvel film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on its first Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections witnessed a sharp rise over the opening weekend, with Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday.

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During the weekdays, the movie earned Rs 23.80 crore on Monday, Rs 21.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 17 crore on Wednesday. It then collected Rs 14.25 crore on the second Thursday, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 334.75 crore. The film added Rs 15 crore on Day 9 before earning Rs 13.79 crore (live) on Day 10.

Language-Wise Performance On Day 10

Based on Sacnilk's latest data, the English version led the collections with Rs 7.97 crore (live) from 3,433 shows, recording 40% occupancy.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 4.75 crore (live) from 4,001 shows and an impressive 94% occupancy. The Tamil version contributed Rs 80 lakh (live) from 421 shows with 51% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 27 lakh (live) from 294 shows, registering 28% occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest instalment in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise. The superhero film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. The story follows Peter Parker as he faces new threats while balancing his personal life and responsibilities as Spider-Man, continuing the journey of one of Marvel's most popular superheroes.

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