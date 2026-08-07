Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 9: MCU Film Maintains Strong Run In India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office despite entering its second week. The superhero film has maintained a strong theatrical run with steady audience interest across multiple languages, further cementing its position as one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 9

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 2.13 crore so far on Day 9. The film is currently running across 7,513 shows with an overall 39.3% occupancy. With the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 336.83 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 402.73 crore. The final Day 9 collection figures are yet to be reported.

Despite a reduction in show count compared to its opening week, the Marvel superhero film continues to attract audiences, supported by strong word of mouth and sustained demand in key markets.

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Week-Wise Box Office Performance

As per the latest box office Sacnilk figures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected Rs 334.70 crore during its first week. The film opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4, Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 17 crore on Day 7, and Rs 14.20 crore on Day 8.

It has now added Rs 2.13 crore so far on Day 9 (second Friday), taking its overall India net collection to Rs 336.83 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown On Day 9

Based on Sacnilk data, the English version led the collections with Rs 1.18 crore so far from 3,173 shows and 13% occupancy. The Hindi version followed with Rs 77 lakh so far from 3,699 shows, recording the highest occupancy at 66%. The Tamil version contributed Rs 11 lakh so far from 360 shows with 18% occupancy, while the Telugu version earned Rs 7 lakh so far from 281 shows, registering 13% occupancy.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal. The latest Marvel film follows Spider-Man as he faces new threats while balancing his personal life and superhero duties.

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