'More Of A Hoax Than Climate Change': Trump Rejects AI Safety Fears, Vows Not To Stifle Growth

US President Donald Trump has brushed aside concerns that artificial intelligence could pose grave risks, portraying the technology instead as a potential economic and technological upheaval on the scale of the Industrial Revolution or the rise of the internet.

He said the United States should focus on preserving its lead over China in the race to develop increasingly powerful AI systems.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump drew parallels between warnings about artificial intelligence and autonomous robots and earlier forecasts of catastrophic consequences from climate change, portraying such predictions as examples of alarmism. He argued that some of the warnings surrounding emerging technologies were similarly exaggerated.

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Trump said the US should not impose restrictions that could slow the development of AI, including what he referred to as “super intelligence”. He maintained that winning the global race for AI would have major economic and strategic implications.

“Whoever wins AI, wins!” Trump said, adding that the US was currently ahead of China and other countries and that he intended to preserve that advantage.

Trump also acknowledged that AI development would require safeguards, saying the US government had law-enforcement and judicial institutions capable of intervening if necessary.

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“We will be careful,” Trump said, while making clear that his administration would continue to encourage investment and development in artificial intelligence rather than “stifle” its growth.

His comments come as governments and technology companies around the world grapple with the opportunities and risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems.

Policymakers have been debating issues ranging from employment and misinformation to cybersecurity and the potential risks associated with advanced autonomous systems.

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