Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Highlights: India's Medal Rush Led By Shooting, MMA

India enjoyed a productive Day 3 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, adding four medals to its tally on Monday. Shooting led the charge, while Suchika Tariyal created history by winning India's first medal in mixed martial arts at the continental event.

India's medal tally climbed to six, comprising four silver and two bronze medals. Five of those six medals have come from shooting, while the other bronze was won in MMA.

Shooting Delivers Three More Medals

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Indian men's 10m air rifle team of Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane started the medal rush by winning silver in the team event.

The results took India's shooting medal tally to five, with four silver medals and two bronze.

Suchika Tariyal Makes MMA History

Suchika Tariyal then added another bronze to India's medal tally in the women's traditional MMA 60kg category, becoming India's first MMA medallist at the Asian Games.

Tariyal's semifinal against Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon ended in a draw in regulation time. After an Indian challenge, the bout was again ruled a draw, and the winner was decided based on the athletes' morning weigh-in. Teo, who was around 700 grams lighter, advanced to the final, leaving Tariyal with the bronze.

ALSO READ: Who Is Suchika Tariyal? 36-Year-Old Wins India's First-Ever MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026

Women's Table Tennis Team Reaches Quarter-finals

India's women's table tennis team also advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Pakistan 3-0. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das and Sreeja Akula all won their respective matches in straight games, giving India a 9-0 games record in the tie.

Badminton: India Beat Bangladesh 3-0

India opened their men's team badminton campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Bangladesh. Lakshya Sen defeated Ayman Jamam 21-4, 21-12, while Ayush Shetty beat Gourab Sinha 21-4, 21-13.

Kidambi Srikanth completed the clean sweep, defeating Al Amin Jumar 21-15, 21-9. The result sent India into the quarter-finals.

Hockey: India Thrash Indonesia 17-1

India's women's hockey team continued its impressive start to the Asian Games with a 17-1 victory over Indonesia in their Pool B match.

Deepika, Navneet Kaur and Rutuja all scored hat-tricks as India added 17 goals to their tally. India have now scored 36 goals across their opening two matches of the tournament.

Boxing: Sumit Kundu Advances

Sumit Kundu gave India's boxing campaign a winning start, defeating Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 by unanimous decision in the men's 70kg opening round.

The victory took Kundu into the pre-quarterfinals, where he will face Iraq's Ali Qasim Hamdan Al-Sarra. The 70kg bout against Sinsiri was part of India's boxing schedule on September 21.

Kabaddi: India Beat Japan 49-24

India began their men's kabaddi title defence with a commanding 49-24 victory over Japan.

India dominated from the opening whistle, taking a 31-9 lead at half-time before adding another 18 points in the second half. Japan managed 15 points after the break, but India remained firmly in control to complete a 25-point victory.

India's men's and women's kabaddi teams are defending the gold medals they won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 Schedule: Dates, Timings, India Events, Live Streaming And Telecast Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.