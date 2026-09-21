Who Is Suchika Tariyal? 36-Year-Old Wins India's First-Ever MMA Medal At Asian Games 2026

Indian mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal has created history at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, securing India's first-ever medal in MMA at the continental event.

The 36-year-old advanced to the semi-finals of the women's traditional 60kg category after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarter-finals. Her semi-final berth guaranteed her at least a bronze medal.

ALSO READ: Defence Stock In Focus: HAL Share Price Jumps Nearly 2%. Here's Why

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Tariyal later faced Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the semi-finals and lost after an extra round, securing the historic bronze medal. The podium finish became India's first Asian Games medal in MMA and marked Tariyal's first medal at a multi-sport event.

Who Is Suchika Tariyal?

Tariyal's journey in combat sports began with judo at the age of 12, initially as a form of self-defence. She went on to become an eight-time national judo champion and represented India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She also competed in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.

Her sporting career later expanded to ju-jitsu and MMA. Tariyal won the 2024 Ju-Jitsu World Championship in the 63kg category and became a two-time Asian MMA Championship bronze medallist.

She began her MMA journey in 2017 before taking a break and returning to professional competition in 2024. She signed a multi-fight deal with BRAVE Combat Federation and trained in Mumbai under Nikhil Kunder, including camps at One Punch Gym and Evolution Gym.

Beyond sport, Tariyal has served as a Head Constable with the CISF and worked as a junior coach with the Haryana Sports Department. She has also appeared on television reality shows including MTV Roadies and India's Ultimate Warrior, as per Livemint.

ALSO READ: Manika Plastech Shares List Flat On NSE, BSE

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.