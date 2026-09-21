Rs 100 Crore Lost In 19 Months: Senior Citizens Hit By 136 Digital Arrest Cases

Senior citizens in Pune lost nearly Rs 100 crore to reported “digital arrest” scams between January 2025 and July 2026, according to data compiled by the Pune Cyber Police. The city recorded 136 cases during the 19 month period, with 85 cases in 2025 involving losses of Rs 53.52 crore and another 51 cases in the first seven months of 2026 resulting in losses of Rs 46.27 crore.

While fewer cases were reported in the first seven months of 2026 than in the whole of 2025, the amount lost remained high, with victims losing nearly as much money in just seven months as they did throughout the previous year.

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How Does The Scam Work?

Senior Inspector Swapnali Shinde of the Pune Cyber Police said fraudsters often pose as officials from agencies such as the police, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), The Times of India reported.

The scammers typically call or message victims and claim that their Aadhaar, SIM card, bank account or other identity details have been linked to a crime. They then tell victims they are under investigation for serious offences and use fake documents to make the claims look legitimate.

In many cases, the fraudsters arrange video calls while posing as police or government officials and threaten victims with arrest unless they “cooperate”. They then demand money, often claiming it is needed for verification or to settle the case.

Shinde said scammers have even appeared on video calls wearing police uniforms, with fake backgrounds designed to look like police stations or offices of central investigative agencies.

Pune Cyber Police said senior citizens have been targeted with a range of fabricated allegations, including money laundering, child pornography, fake SIM cards linked to terror cases, terror funding and threatening or obscene calls. Victims are made to believe they are personally involved in an ongoing criminal investigation, increasing the pressure to transfer money.

Rs.10.75 Crore Loss - 82 Year Old Pune Man

One of the biggest cases highlighted by the Pune Cyber Police involved an 82 year old man from Bhandarkar Road. According to the report, the fraud occurred between January 23 and January 31, 2026. The man lost approximately Rs.10.75 crore. He had moved to Pune from North India around 15 years earlier and the fraud resulted in him losing his savings and fixed deposits, the Times of India reported.

Rs.3.46 Crore Loss - 87 Year Old Retired Executive

Another case involved an 87 year old retired executive. According to Pune Cyber Police, the incident occurred in May 2026. Fraudsters allegedly posed as CBI officers and threatened the elderly man with arrest in connection with a fake money laundering case. He allegedly lost Rs.3.46 crore.

Rs.68.8 Lakh Loss - Retired Teacher And Her Husband

A more recent case involved a 74 year old retired teacher and her husband. According to the police cited by TOI, the couple were allegedly targeted between July and September of this year. The fraudsters allegedly impersonated senior police officers. The couple were kept under what the scammers portrayed as a month-long "digital arrest" and the elderly couple allegedly lost Rs.68.8 lakh.

"Digital Arrest" - Not A Legal Process

Cyber forensic expert Sandip Gadiya, quoted by The Times of India, said “digital arrest” is not a legal procedure in India. He said genuine law enforcement agencies do not arrest people over video calls or ask them to pay money to avoid arrest.

Gadiya said fraudsters often route stolen money through multiple “mule” bank accounts, making it harder to trace. Such networks have been linked to places including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Rajasthan, with some funds also being converted into cryptocurrency.

Pune Cyber Police have been running awareness drives through senior citizen groups and housing societies. Police have urged people not to transfer money or share financial details with anyone claiming to be a police or government official over a phone or video call.

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