Government To Tighten SIM Issuance Verification To Curb 'Digital Arrest' Frauds: Sources

The government is set to tighten verification procedure for issuing new SIM cards as part of its efforts to curb frauds, including so-called 'digital arrest' scams, sources said.

Under the proposed measures, telecom companies will have to verify customer details through a real-time digital intelligence portal before activating a new SIM. Any identity flagged as suspicious could trigger an automatic block on SIM issuance, the sources told NDTV Profit.

The move marks a shift towards preventing fraudulent mobile connections before they enter circulation, rather than relying primarily on action after a SIM has been misused.

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Sources said telecom operators will be required to conduct intelligence-based checks on customer information before issuing every new SIM. The system is aimed at identifying suspicious identities at the point of issuance and preventing potentially fraudulent connections from being activated.

The government is also looking to strengthen monitoring of the number of SIM cards registered in an individual's name. At present, an individual can hold a maximum of nine SIM cards, while the limit is six in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the northeastern states.

The proposed verification mechanism is expected to help authorities identify unusual or suspicious patterns in SIM ownership and prevent numbers from being obtained for fraudulent activities.

The tighter checks come amid concerns over the misuse of mobile connections in digital arrest scams, where fraudsters impersonate police officers, government officials or other authorities to intimidate victims and extract money.

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