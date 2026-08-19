Shiprocket Share Price Today: Check Expected Listing Gain Based On Latest GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Shiprocket IPO stands at Rs 36, indicating a potential listing gain of around 37.11% for investors.

The company's bidding opened for subscription on Aug 12 and closed on Aug 14. The shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Aug. 19, following strong subscription demand of nearly 100 times.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Shiprocket IPO Expected Listing Share Price

As per InvestorGain, the latest GMP of Shiprocket is Rs 36 on Aug 19 at 7:30 a.m.. Based On Latest GMP, Shiprocket IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 133 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 37.11% for investors per share.

Shiprocket IPO Subscription Status

The Shiprocket IPO received an overall subscription of 99.38 times.

QIBs: 122.80 times

NIIs: 88.99 times

RIIs: 46.42 times

Employee Quota: 55.51 times

Shiprocket IPO Details

Shiprocket IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,617.48 crores. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares aggregating to Rs 885.50 crores and an offer for sale of 7.55 crore shares worth Rs 731.98 crores.

The issue price band for the IPO was set at Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share.

Each application lot size consisted of 154 shares. This means retail investors needed at least 14,938 to participate in the IPO (based on upper price).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Aug, 17

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