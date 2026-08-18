Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO GMP Signals 23% Listing Gain On Final Subscription Day

Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO GMP today stood at Rs 30, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 162 per share and a potential 22.73% premium over the upper price band of Rs 132. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Aug. 21, 2026.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 30 on Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. and the upper price band of Rs 132, the estimated Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO listing price is Rs 162 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 22.73% over the issue price.

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Technocrats Plasma Systems Day 3 IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Technocrats Plasma Systems was subscribed 23.15 times as of 11:30 a.m. on its final day of bidding on Aug. 18.

The IPO received bids for 7,65,50,000 shares against 33,06,000 shares offered to the public.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 9.98 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 25.70 times. Retail investors booked their quota 29.19 times.

Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 19, 2026. Shares of Technocrats Plasma Systems are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on Aug. 21, 2026.

Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO Details

The Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 46.20 lakh equity shares worth Rs 60.98 crore.

Offer for Sale (OFS): Nil.

The total issue size stands at Rs 60.98 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 125–Rs 132 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 2,000 shares (2 lots), requiring an investment of Rs 2,64,000 at the upper end of the price band.

Rarever Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Technocrats Plasma Systems Financial Performance

The company reported robust FY26 growth, with total income rising 166% and profit after tax increasing 84% year-on-year.

For FY26, Technocrats Plasma Systems reported:

Total income: Rs 131.41 crore, compared with Rs 49.44 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 14.94 crore, up from Rs 8.11 crore.

EBITDA: Rs 26.29 crore versus Rs 8.59 crore a year earlier.

Technocrats Plasma Systems IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Purchase and installation of plant and machinery for manufacturing of plasma cutting machines, welding equipment, and customised automation systems at the existing premises (Rs 8.79 crore).

Funding towards long-term working capital requirements (Rs 40 crore).

General corporate purposes.

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Technocrats Plasma Systems Business

Incorporated in 1994, Technocrats Plasma Systems Ltd. is an engineering-focused company engaged in providing plasma-based surface treatment and coating solutions for industrial applications. Its offerings include system customisation, installation, commissioning, maintenance support, and technical consulting across diverse manufacturing sectors.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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