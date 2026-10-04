Lanterns Season 1 Finale Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch Episode 8 — All You Need To Know

Lanterns is heading into its Season 1 finale, with John Stewart's investigation into Hal Jordan's death reaching a crucial point. After the revelations in Episode 7 and the arrival of Sinestro, the next episode is expected to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding Hal and his past.

Here's a look at what happened in Episode 7 and what to expect from the final episode.

What Happened In Episode 7?

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Episode 7 follows John as he investigates Hal's mysterious death with the help of his hologram. The story also goes back to 1975, when Hal's father Martin gives him a key to a safe and asks him to protect their family legacy.

Years later, John and the hologram travel through a wormhole to Antaan's ruined homeworld, where they discover that the Manhunters used fear-inducing gas that caused the species to turn against each other. John also learns about Hal's family history of depression and suicide, making him question whether Hal's death was actually a murder.

The investigation takes another turn when John captures a mysterious hooded attacker and discovers that it is Sinestro.

What To Expect From Episode 8?

The teaser for the Lanterns Season 1 finale hints at a major showdown with Sinestro and more clues about Hal Jordan's death. It suggests that Sinestro may use the alien cloning machine to bring Hal back, while John Stewart could unlock his full potential and take his first flight by pushing his willpower further.

The episode may also reveal what happened before Hal's death, with Noah coming under suspicion. The teaser further hints at the growing power of fear, which could set the stage for the Sinestro Corps and a new direction for the Lantern rings.

Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The DC Studios series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 8, titled Dirt and Stars, will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 8 Preview Here:

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