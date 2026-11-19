Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures, Sky Gold Diamonds, The Phoenix Mills, Bharat Forge, LT Foods, NLC India, Jio Financial Services, Piramal Pharma, Titagarh Rail Systems and City Union Bank will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

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Genus Power Infrastructures: Maintained FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and Ebitda margin guidance of 18%. Order book stood at Rs 22,634 crore. The company remains on track for around 1 crore smart meter installations and expects working capital days to improve by 50-75 days in FY27. Smart gas meter opportunities are expected to gain traction from FY28.

Sky Gold Diamonds: Shareholders approved fundraising of up to Rs 1,800 crore through QIP and other permissible routes.

The Phoenix Mills: Subsidiary completed a Rs 374 crore share buyback. CPPIB's stake declined to 28.77% from 31.90%, while Phoenix Mills' stake increased to 71.23%.

Bharat Forge: Invested Rs 290.5 crore in Kalyani Strategic Systems through a rights issue funded via QIP proceeds to support its defence business.

LT Foods: Acquired US-based Maya Kaimal brand owner for USD 5.8 million through subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc. The acquisition strengthens its Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook portfolio. The target company reported revenue of USD 17.9 million.

NLC India: Subsidiary signed an agreement for a 275 MW/550 MWh BESS project in Gujarat. Commercial terms were finalized for a part of the previously awarded 450 MW/900 MWh storage tender.

Jio Financial Services: Invested Rs 123 crore in Jio BlackRock AMC through a rights issue to support AMC operations. The joint venture is equally owned by Jio Financial Services and BlackRock.

Piramal Pharma: Plans to acquire the remaining 26% stake in Yapan Bio, taking its ownership from 74% to 100%. Yapan Bio operates in biologics and vaccine CDMO services.

Titagarh Rail Systems: Secured a Rs 65.4 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for WAG-9 locomotive traction motors. The order will be executed by December 2027 and marks its first order under Regular Source vendor status.

City Union Bank: Reported an unauthorised NEFT transaction and temporarily shut the affected NEFT/RTGS gateway as a precautionary measure. The bank said the incident has no material impact on operations or finances, and an investigation is underway.

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