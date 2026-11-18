Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has emerged as the biggest investor in Mahanadi Coalfields' Rs 2,295-crore anchor book, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total allocation, ahead of the state-run coal producer's initial public offering (IPO).

According to a regulatory filing, Mahanadi Coalfields allotted 16.87 crore equity shares to 53 institutional investors at Rs 136 apiece, the upper end of its IPO price band. The total amount raised through the anchor book stood at Rs 2,295.25 crore.

LIC was allotted 4.17 crore shares worth approximately Rs 568 crore, accounting for 24.75% of the total anchor allocation. The insurer was followed by Nippon Life India Trustee's Nippon India Small Cap Fund, which received shares worth Rs 407.4 crore, or 17.75% of the anchor book.

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Five insurance companies and pension funds together received 26.37% of the total anchor allocation, amounting to Rs 605.24 crore. Besides LIC, the participants included Bajaj Life Insurance, Edelweiss Life Insurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance and the UTI Pension Fund.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for a little over 53% of the anchor allocation, with 11 fund houses participating through 29 schemes. These included Nippon India Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Invesco India, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

The overseas institutional investors participating in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Societe Generale, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Integrated Core Strategies (Asia).

The Rs 8,981-crore IPO will open for public subscription on November 19 and close on November 23. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 129-136 per share.

The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore equity shares by promoter Coal India. Consequently, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds from the public offering, with the money, excluding offer-related expenses, going to Coal India.

The company is seeking a valuation of approximately Rs 90,010 crore through the IPO and is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on November 27.

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Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is the largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India. It accounted for 28.4% of Coal India's overall production in FY26 and around 21% of India's domestic coal output.

The company primarily produces thermal-grade non-coking coal and supplies customers across the power, cement and sponge iron industries.

The IPO is the third offering from a Coal India subsidiary this year, following the listings of Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute. The government's divestment programme aims to monetise assets and broaden public ownership in state-run enterprises.

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