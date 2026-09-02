Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: 10 Red Flags Investors Should Know Before Betting On The Coal Giant

Coal India Ltd. will be offloading 10% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., with the arm slated to open for an entirely offer for sale initial public offering (IPO) soon.

The proposed IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 66.18 crore equity shares, wherein the company will not receive any of the proceeds.

However, before one of Coal India's largest and most profitable subsidiaries goes public, potential bidders should pay attention to certain red flags that the company has raised in its draft red herring prospectus:

1. Heavy Dependence On Non-Coking Coal And Thermal Power

Non-coking coal accounted for 97.41% of MCL's product sales in FY26, making the concentration and dependence on it very high.



At the same time, 68.62% of product sales came from state, central and independent power producers. A shift towards renewable energy, weaker thermal power demand or policy changes could therefore affect coal demand, volumes and profitability.

2. Financial, Contingent-Liability & Cash-Flow Risks

Mahanadi Coal had Rs 8,882.42 crore of contingent liabilities as of June 30, 2026, equivalent to 37.37% of net worth. Trade receivables increased to Rs 4,220.20 crore, with receivable days rising to 42.9 days from 33 days a year earlier.

The company also has significant working-capital requirements and financing covenants. If liabilities materialise or collections deteriorate, cash flows could come under pressure.

3. Coal Reserves Estimates Do Not Guarantee Mine Life

MCL's reported resources and reserves depend on geological assessments, coal quality, recovery rates, mining conditions, costs, coal prices and regulatory approvals.

The company also said that it does not systematically review reserve estimates of producing mines using all subsequent production data, implying that the headline reserve life should not be treated as a guaranteed 45-year mine life.

4. Government, Coal India And regulatory dependence

MCL will remain a Coal India subsidiary, while the government controls key aspects of coal allocation, distribution and pricing. The company also depends on Coal India for technical and human resources and on Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) for mine planning and technical expertise.

Any shifts in government policy, Coal India's strategy, coal allocation mechanisms, pricing, royalties or environmental regulations could affect the business.

5. Mining Operations Face Significant Execution & Disruption Risks

Mining operations conducted by MCL are exposed to flooding, monsoons, extreme weather, equipment breakdowns, rail delays, power interruptions, diesel availability, mine accessibility, labour issues and local disruptions. Land acquisition, village relocation and delays in environmental, forest and other approvals can also delay mine expansions. All 17 operational mines are concentrated in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields in Odisha, adding geographical concentration risk.

ALSO READ: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO: Coal India Arm Files Draft Papers; OFS Comprises Over 66 Crore Shares

6. Contractor, Supplier & Infrastructure Dependence

MCL relies heavily on third-party contractors for overburden removal, extraction, loading and transportation. Its top 10 contractors accounted for 60.02% of contractual expenses in FY26, rising to 70.97% in the June 2026 quarter. It also depends on suppliers for explosives, oil, lubricants and machinery spares, while coal evacuation relies heavily on Indian Railways and other transport infrastructure. Disruptions could hit production and deliveries.

7. Customer Concentration And Payment Risk

MCL's top 10 customers accounted for 55.94% of FY26 revenue from operations. Government-owned and controlled power companies and utilities alone contributed 40.39% of revenue from operations in the June 2026 quarter. The DRHP also flags delayed payments from Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Company and Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company, with outstanding balances of Rs 2,519.52 crore and Rs 561.33 crore, respectively, as of June 30, 2026.

8. Employee Costs, Labour Issues And Mining Safety

Employee benefits stood at Rs 4,719.17 crore in FY26, or 15.45% of revenue from operations. Wage revisions, benefits and changes in labour laws could increase costs, while strikes and labour disputes could disrupt production. Mining also carries inherent safety risks. MCL recorded 13 fatal accident cases between April 1, 2023 and June 30, 2026.

9. Environmental, Climate And Mine-Closure Risks

Coal mining faces increasing environmental scrutiny. Stricter emissions standards, restrictions on new mines, environmental litigation, carbon-related policies and tougher reclamation requirements could increase costs or restrict production. MCL had a Rs 1,369.53 crore provision for site restoration and mine closure as of June 30, 2026, but actual costs could differ from estimates. Its diversification projects in renewables, coal gasification and other minerals also carry execution and capital-allocation risks.

10. Corporate Governance, Accounting & Shareholder-Alignment Risks

The company currently has no independent directors, and is seeking an exemption because its directors are government-appointed. The DRHP also flagged historical record gaps, legal and regulatory proceedings, CAG observations, auditor emphasis-of-matter items and related-party transactions of Rs 8,386.14 crore in FY26.



Coal India and the Government of India will retain control, and their interests may not always align with minority shareholders. The IPO is also entirely an Offer for Sale by Coal India, so MCL itself receives no IPO proceeds.

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