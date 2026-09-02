ICICI Bank Trades Margin Pressure With Balance Sheet Expansion On FCNR Beat: Citi, UBS Stay Bullish

Leading private lender ICICI Bank said it has mobilised gross $17.88 billion through FCNR(B) deposits up to Aug. 31, the closing date of the concessional swap facility. The facility was announced in June as part of the RBI's efforts to strengthen India's external sector position and support foreign exchange liquidity amid global market uncertainties. India attracted $65.40 billion under the foreign currency non-resident (bank) or FCNR (B) deposits till Aug. 21, according to finance ministry data.

Following this, global brokerages UBS and Citi have reaffirmed their confidence in ICICI Bank, maintaining 'Buy' ratings with target prices of Rs 1,800 and Rs 1,770, respectively. The unanimous optimism from both firms is anchored in the bank's exceptional performance in mobilizing FCNR (B) — deposits, which has outpaced forecasts and positioned the lender to materially expand its balance sheet.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank: UBS Picks Its Favourite; Sees Private Banks Gaining Share

Citi, UBS on ICICI Bank's FCNR (B) raise

Citi echoed this decidedly bullish sentiment, spotlighting the bank's $17.88 billion FCNR mobilization and noting that ICICI is clearly "punching above its weight." These robust gross flows are expected to serve as a major catalyst for structural balance sheet expansion. The long-term implications are highly consequential, with Citi projecting that this sheer volume of accretion will deliver a tangible 2.5% to 3% uplift in absolute net interest income (NII) and Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) by FY27.

However, this massive influx of liquidity comes with optical near-term trade-offs. The expanded denominator, combined with structurally thin incremental margins on FCNR flows, will exert visible pressure on the bank's Net Interest Margins (NIMs). Citi estimates that overseas NIMs will compress by 50 basis points, dropping from 1% down to 0.5% going into Q1FY27.

Consequently, overall NIMs are expected to dilute by 10 to 20 basis points over the next two quarters, with a partial impact surfacing in the second quarter and the full drag materializing in the third. Both brokerages agree that temporary NIM compression is a strategic byproduct of aggressive growth. The final trajectory of margins will hinge entirely on management's execution, specifically the timing of capital deployment and how efficiently they can utilize unleveraged deposits to fuel future lending.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Approves Raising Funds Of Up To $5 Billion Via Debt In Overseas Markets

ICICI Bank fundraise via FCNR (B)

Overwhelming response led RBI to opt for pre-mature closure of the window to August 31 from originally announced date of Sept. 30, 2026. Pursuant to Reserve Bank of India's swap facility for FCNR (B) deposits up to Aug. 31, 2026, the gross mobilisation by ICICI Bank is $17.88 billion. Loans provided by international branches and subsidiaries of the bank against such deposits are $9 billion.

ICICI Bank also said that standby letters of credit issued by the bank to other banks in respect of loans against such deposits would amount to $3.63 billion. As previously intimated, the bank has issued in aggregate $3.55 billion of USD denominated bonds during July-August 2026. Under the FCNR (B) scheme, banks offered attractive interest rates to mobilise foreign currency deposits. FCNR deposits are foreign-currency-denominated fixed deposits and both the principal and interest are repayable in the same foreign currency.

According to UBS, ICICI Bank's FCNR (B) mobilization has come in significantly ahead of expectations, hauling in almost double the initial estimates. The massive surge implies that these specific deposits now account for 9% of the bank's outstanding deposits. By contrast, loans provided against these flows stand at a highly conservative 5% of outstanding loans. Assuming broader banking system flows of around $80 billion, UBS highlighted that ICICI Bank has executed its strategy flawlessly, capturing a market share well ahead of its historical footprint.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.