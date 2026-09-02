Egg Prices Rise Up To 50%, Nearly Half Of Households Cut Purchases: Survey

Nearly half of household egg consumers surveyed in India have reduced the quantity or frequency of their purchases following a rise in prices over the last six months, according to a LocalCircles survey released on Wednesday.

The survey received more than 67,000 responses from consumers across 287 districts. About 62% of respondents said egg prices had increased by 10–50% during the six-month period, while 84% reported an increase of some degree.

Of the 21,469 consumers who answered the question on prices, 31% estimated an increase of 10–25% and another 31% reported a rise of 25–50%. A further 22% said prices had risen by up to 10%, while 16% were unable to estimate the increase.

The report said ex-farm egg prices had climbed to around Rs 7 per egg from approximately Rs 4.94 a year earlier. Retail prices were generally between Rs 8.50 and Rs 9 per egg and had reached nearly Rs 14 on some online platforms, it added.

62% household consumers of eggs surveyed report prices

Photo: LocalCircles

Higher Prices Alter Household Purchases

Of the 19,638 consumers who described their response to higher prices, 48% said they had reduced either the quantity or frequency of egg purchases. Another 10% had shifted to cheaper alternatives or suppliers.

About 37% continued to purchase the same quantity despite the increase, while 5% said they had not experienced a substantial rise. None of the respondents reported stopping egg purchases entirely.

The report attributed the price increase largely to higher poultry-feed costs and supply disruptions. Feed accounts for an estimated 65–70% of egg-production costs, with maize comprising more than half of poultry feed.

Maize prices have risen to about Rs 26,500 per tonne from roughly Rs 14,000 three years ago, according to the report. Soybean meal and de-oiled rice bran prices have also increased. The report cited the growing use of maize for ethanol production as one factor affecting its availability to the poultry sector.

Supply was also affected by summer heat in coastal Andhra Pradesh, where more than 16.35 lakh birds died and daily egg-laying capacity declined by nearly 30%, it said.

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70% household consumers of eggs surveyed are very concerned about the adulteration of eggs

Photo: LocalCircles

Egg Safety Worries 90% Of Consumers

Concerns about egg quality and adulteration were also widespread. Of the 26,560 respondents who answered the food-safety question, 70% said they were very concerned and 20% were somewhat concerned. Only 6% expressed little or no concern.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had ordered a nationwide surveillance drive after a consumer group's laboratory test reportedly detected traces of nitrofuran metabolites in a batch of branded eggs. FSSAI subsequently said eggs were safe to consume and described claims linking them to cancer as misleading and scientifically unsupported.

LocalCircles called for clearer labelling of the date of lay, grade and source of eggs. It also recommended protecting maize supplies for poultry, reviewing ethanol-blending targets and publishing the findings of FSSAI's egg-safety surveillance programme.

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