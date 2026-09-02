Hanuman Ansh 'Not A Movie, It's A Satsang', Says Kangana Ranaut; Urges Fans To Watch The Film

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has praised the recently released film Hanuman Ansh, calling it a unique cinematic experience. The actor took to social media to share her reaction to the film and urged audiences to watch it in theatres.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture of Neem Karoli Baba on Instagram and described the film as more than just a cinematic experience.

Kangana wrote that Hanuman Ansh is "not a movie" but "a satsang", adding that it beautifully brings together short stories of people who had first-hand experiences of Neem Karoli Baba. She further encouraged viewers to watch the film in theatres, writing, "Skip your therapy and go watch it."

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Before Kangana, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar had also praised the film and its performance at the box office. He applauded director Vishal Chaturvedi's work and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa's portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba. Bhandarkar highlighted how the film's success, despite its small budget and non-star cast, demonstrates the power of strong storytelling.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh started slowly at the box office, earning Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. In its first two weeks, the film collected Rs 1.48 crore.

The film picked up pace in its third week. It earned Rs 2.20 crore on Day 17 and recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24. On Day 26, it collected Rs 8.50 crore, even surpassing Yash's Toxic.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 54.13 crore in net box office in India so far.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji.

The story revolves around a grieving boy who wants to find God after losing his mother. His journey introduces him to a path of faith, love and service to humanity.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge in key roles. Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in the film.

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