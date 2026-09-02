Jackie Shroff Shares His Last Will On Instagram, But There's A Twist

Jackie Shroff has come up with an unusual inheritance plan — and his plants are the main beneficiaries. The actor shared a fake 'Last Will & Testament' on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, joking that his plants would inherit his farmhouse and receive a large budget for their care.

Inside Jackie Shroff's Mock Will

The document, dated September 1, 2026, was written in a formal legal style. It began: “I, Jackie Shroff, son of Shri Kakubhai Shroff, residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, being of sound mind and body, do hereby declare this to be my Last Will and Testament.”

The mock will name Jackie's Spider Plant as the caretaker of his farmhouse. Under the section “I. CARE AND GUARDIANSHIP,” it states, “The farmhouse shall remain in the care of beloved Spider Plant.”

Jackie also included a surprisingly large amount for maintaining his garden. The financial section states, “A sum of Rs. 99 lakhs to be set aside for the composting section in the farmhouse and all the gardening tools.”

The will further promises a lifetime budget for his plants, pots and gardener, ensuring that his green companions continues to receive proper care.

The actor's love for his plants is also reflected in another clause. The “GENERAL” section says, “My plants are my family. They must be nurtured, protected and loved always.”

The mock document appeared to carry Jackie's signature with a disclaimer, “DIL PE MAT LE, JUST A JOKE BHIDU.”

With a farmhouse for a Spider Plant and Rs 99 lakh set aside for gardening, Jackie turned the idea of a traditional will into a playful tribute to his love for nature.

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Bollywood's 'Green Crusader'

Jackie Shroff has long been associated with his love for greenery and is often referred to as Bollywood's 'green crusader'. The actor reportedly has more than 700 plants and an organic farm at his farmhouse and often carries a sapling or potted plant to public events.

Through his ‘Ped Lagao Bhidu' initiative, he also encourages people to plant more trees. He is also the brand ambassador for plant-delivery platform Ugaoo.

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