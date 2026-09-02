Actor Sonu Sood Reaches Kathmandu With Relief Supplies For Nepal Flood Victims

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has reached Kathmandu to support people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. He arrived with relief supplies from India and said his team plans to continue helping flood-hit communities in the months ahead.

Sood also shared a message on social media on Tuesday, offering his support for those who lost everything in the floods. He wrote, “They lost their homes, their families, their childhood…but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone. ❤️????????”

Sood On Helping Flood Victims

“We are here to meet flood victims and to distribute relief material to them. We will try to build their lives again,” Sood told ANI. Sood said his Sood Charity Foundation team is already working on the ground and is trying to understand what affected families need most. The supplies brought to Nepal include blankets and food materials.

He also spoke about the challenges of sending supplies from India to Nepal, but said his team would continue helping those affected. “Sending from India into Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of paperwork. But we will make sure that not only this month but in the coming months also, the relief keeps coming so that we can build their lives back,” he said.

During his visit, Sood also stressed that the immediate priority should be supporting people who have lost their loved ones and homes. “I think it's our responsibility but now the more important thing is to be with the people who have already suffered, who have lost their lives, to build back their homes,” he said.

Bollywood Supports Nepal

The actor had promised to help Nepal soon after the floods struck on August 26. Sharing a post on X at the time, Sood wrote, “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild.”

Apart from Sonu Sood, several celebrities, including Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Prakash Raj, expressed their grief and solidarity with those affected in the flood.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flood: Toll Nears 800; 2,500 Still Missing; Rising Water Level In Bhotekoshi Renews Fears

Rescue Operations Underway

The flash floods have caused heavy damage across Nepal, with rescue operations continuing in several districts, including Rasuwa and Nuwakot. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 939 people have died and 3,925 remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has also shared information about identifying Indian citizens who died in the disaster.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: President Paudel Thanks India For 'Generous Support'

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