Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 1,127; 24 Bodies Discovered In A House

Death toll in Nepal's flash flood climbed to 1,127 on Wednesday, a week after one of the most tragic Himalayan disaster struck the area, with police uncovering 24 bodies inside a single house in Nuwakot even as search operations continue for thousands still missing.

Toll Climbs Across Worst-Hit Districts

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 1,127 on Wednesday, according to police, as rescuers continued to search for thousands of people still unaccounted for a week after the disaster struck.

Chitwan remained the worst-affected district with 348 bodies recovered, followed by 217 in Nawalparasi East, 190 in Nawalparasi West and 155 in Nuwakot. Smaller numbers of dead were also recovered from Gorkha, Dhading, Rasuwa and Tanahu, police said, citing figures of 66, 59, 45 and 38 respectively.

24 Corpses Found In Single House

Among the grim discoveries, Nepal Police said a drone-assisted search operation had located 24 bodies inside one house in Betrawati, in Nuwakot district, underscoring the scale of destruction wrought by the floods on entire households in the region.

Search And Rescue Operations Continue

Security forces have so far rescued 6,541 people from the flood-hit areas, police said, while search efforts were ongoing for 4,858 people still reported missing. Around 7,912 police personnel have been deployed to affected regions to carry out search and rescue work, distribute relief and manage the recovery of bodies.

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Police teams have also been relocating families from high-risk zones to safer ground, clearing debris-blocked roads and coordinating with local authorities and residents on the wider relief effort.

Identification Process Under Way

Postmortem examinations and legal identification procedures have been completed for 1,113 of the recovered bodies, of which 95 have been handed over to relatives, police said. To assist families still searching for missing relatives, details of 911 unidentified bodies have been uploaded to the Nepal Police website.

The flash floods were triggered by the collapse of ice and rock, believed to have set off an avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border, which devastated towns and villages across northern and central Nepal on 26 August.

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