Who Is Ramabai Ranveer? 47-Year-Old Mother Is The Talking Point After Barefoot Race Win

A 47 year old mother from Maharashtra has become the focus of widespread attention after she won a 3km race while running barefoot in a saree, with the sole purpose of earning the prize money to support her daughters' education.

Ramabai Ranveer, a resident of Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district, works as a cook and is raising two daughters after the death of her husband. According to India Today, Ranveer took up work at an academy in Ambajogai after enrolling her elder daughter there, while her daughters continue their studies and prepare for competitive examinations.

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The race, known as 'Amrit Daud', was organised in Ambajogai as part of celebrations linked to an educational complex. The event covered around 3 km, with the route reportedly running from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagyanagar Chowk.

India Today reported that Ramabai entered the race after learning that the winner would receive prize money. Unlike several of the younger participants, she did not have specialised running equipment or sports shoes. She started the race wearing a saree and slippers but took off the slippers when they began slipping and continued running barefoot.

Reports said she maintained her pace on the cold, damp road despite the sharp stones, while managing her saree and competing against younger runners in tracksuits and running shoes. She eventually crossed the finish line first.

The first-place prize was reported to be Rs 3,000 and a trophy, with Ramabai planning to use the money for her daughters' education. India Today reported that Ramabai said she wanted to use the prize money to buy books for her daughters.

According to reports, Ramabai's elder daughter, Pooja, also took part in the race and finished second. Pooja is preparing for police recruitment and hopes to become a police officer, while her younger sister is preparing for banking examinations, according to India Today.

India Today also reported that Pooja had encouraged her mother to enter the race but did not expect her to win. Pooja described her mother as someone who continued to support the sisters despite difficult circumstances.

Former Infosys CEO Mohandas Pal reacted to the news on X and appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recognise Ramabai and help her family. Business Today reported that Pal called her a 'true heroine' and urged the Maharashtra government and organisations, including the RIL Foundation, to assist her.

Pal's post helped take the story beyond social media, drawing wider attention to Ramabai and her daughters' circumstances.

India Today reported that on Tuesday, September 1, the Maharashtra government promised financial assistance for Ramabai and her daughters' education following the attention generated by her race victory.

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