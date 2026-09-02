Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Share Price Tanks Over 6% — Here's Why

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. faced pressure in trade and plunged 6.06% on Wednesday to a low of Rs 61.40 on the NSE.

Uncertainty surrounding key management positions soured investor sentiment for the stock after the earlier than anticipated exit of CEO & MD Sanjeev Nautiyal on health grounds.

The Reserve Bank of India approved appointment of Carol Furtado as Interim CEO for three months from September 1, 2026, or until appointment of a regular MD & CEO.

The stock pared some losses to trade 4.2% lower at Rs 62.58 apiece as of 11 a.m. It has risen over 18% year-to-date, and 45.28% in the last 12 months.

Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY27 Recap

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026, with operating profit and net interest income registering robust year-on-year (YoY) growth, while asset quality improved sequentially.

The bank's net profit rose to Rs 317 crore in the June quarter from Rs 103 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 39% YoY to Rs 1,187 crore, compared with Rs 856 crore in Q1FY26. Operating profit grew 52% YoY to Rs 548 crore from Rs 361 crore a year ago.

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