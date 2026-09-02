Ram Temple Trust To Get New CEO Soon? Three Names Recommended - What We Know

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to decide on the appointment of the first full-time CEO of the Ayodhya Ram Temple after a three-member selection committee shortlisted three candidates for the post.

The committee submitted its final report on Tuesday, September 1, following a recruitment process that began with thousands of applications, The New Indian Express reported.

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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to decide on the appointment of the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, with a three-member selection committee recommending three names for the post.

The committee submitted its final report on Tuesday, September 1, following a recruitment process that drew 5,585 applications, The New Indian Express reported.

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The three-member search committee comprised retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and former nuclear scientist Suresh Haware.

The panel was tasked with screening applications and identifying candidates for the newly created post. The Trust has not publicly disclosed the names of the three shortlisted candidates.

The final stage of the selection process saw 16 candidates interviewed in Ayodhya before the panel narrowed the field to three, India Today reported.

The Trust is scheduled to meet in Ayodhya on Wednesday, September 2, to consider the shortlisted candidates and make the final appointment, PTI reported.

The meeting is expected to be held at Maniramdas Chhawani, the residence of Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. The Trust is also expected to discuss other organisational matters, including vacancies among its office bearers.

The CEO appointment is intended to create a dedicated full-time executive role to oversee the temple's growing administrative and operational needs. The new CEO will be responsible for the overall management of temple affairs, The New Indian Express reported.

The Trust is also expected to announce two new members and a new general secretary at Wednesday's meeting, according to PTI.

The meeting comes amid organisational changes within the Trust following recent controversies and the resignation of its former general secretary.

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