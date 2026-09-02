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Airtel To Varun Beverages: Axis Securities Recommends 15 Stocks To 'Buy' This September With Upside Of Up To 40%

Axis Securities has released its list of top stock picks for September 2026, with recommendations spanning telecom, beverages, consumer, cement, banking, electronics and FMCG sectors.

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Airtel To Varun Beverages: Axis Securities Recommends 15 Stocks To 'Buy' This September With Upside Of Up To 40%
The brokerage's portfolio comprises 15 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap segments.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Varun Beverages Ltd.
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Bharti Airtel Ltd.
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Bajaj Finance Ltd.
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ICICI Bank Ltd.
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Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
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Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
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Minda Corporation Ltd.
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CCL Products (India) Ltd.
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Nestle India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Axis Securities Report

Axis Securities has released its list of top stock picks for September 2026, with recommendations spanning telecom, beverages, consumer, cement, banking, electronics and FMCG sectors. The brokerage's portfolio comprises 15 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap segments.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel tops the list in terms of expected returns, with Axis Securities projecting an upside of up to 40% over the next 12 to 18 months. The brokerage remains bullish on the stock, citing its superior margins, strong subscriber additions, rising ARPU, and continued 4G and 5G adoption.

ALSO READ: Deepa Jewellers IPO Enters Day 2: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

Varun Beverages and CCL Products follow on the list, with a projected upside of 32% each. Axis Securities expects Varun Beverages to benefit from multiple growth levers, including international expansion and product diversification, while CCL Products is backed by strong volume growth, healthy demand and positive long-term growth prospects.

Bajaj Finance has also secured a place among the brokerage's top picks, with an expected upside of 23%. Axis Securities believes the NBFC is well-positioned to sustain its robust growth trajectory, supported by a diversified product portfolio, strong customer acquisition, improving asset quality and disciplined risk management.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Axis Securities Top Picks Sep.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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