Airtel To Varun Beverages: Axis Securities Recommends 15 Stocks To 'Buy' This September With Upside Of Up To 40%

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Axis Securities Report

Axis Securities has released its list of top stock picks for September 2026, with recommendations spanning telecom, beverages, consumer, cement, banking, electronics and FMCG sectors. The brokerage's portfolio comprises 15 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap segments.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel tops the list in terms of expected returns, with Axis Securities projecting an upside of up to 40% over the next 12 to 18 months. The brokerage remains bullish on the stock, citing its superior margins, strong subscriber additions, rising ARPU, and continued 4G and 5G adoption.

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Varun Beverages and CCL Products follow on the list, with a projected upside of 32% each. Axis Securities expects Varun Beverages to benefit from multiple growth levers, including international expansion and product diversification, while CCL Products is backed by strong volume growth, healthy demand and positive long-term growth prospects.

Bajaj Finance has also secured a place among the brokerage's top picks, with an expected upside of 23%. Axis Securities believes the NBFC is well-positioned to sustain its robust growth trajectory, supported by a diversified product portfolio, strong customer acquisition, improving asset quality and disciplined risk management.

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Axis Securities Top Picks Sep.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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