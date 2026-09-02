Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nikkei, Kospi Slip As Oil Prices Spike

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Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain under pressure on Wednesday, following weak global market cues, as surging crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continue to weigh on investor sentiment amid the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the benchmark indices.

Globally, Asian markets extended the risk-off sentiment, reflected in overnight Wall Street performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI both slipped more than 2% in early trade.

US stock ended sharply lower amid surging Treasury yields, as elevated oil prices raised inflation concerns and risks of tightened monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

On the geopolitical front, renewed military attacks between the US and Iran have intensified concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global crude oil shipments.

Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.