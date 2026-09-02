Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex; Nikkei, Kospi Slip As Oil Prices Spike
Asian markets extended the risk-off sentiment, reflected in overnight Wall Street performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI both slipped more than 2% in early trade.
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Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain under pressure on Wednesday, following weak global market cues, as surging crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continue to weigh on investor sentiment amid the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the benchmark indices.
Globally, Asian markets extended the risk-off sentiment, reflected in overnight Wall Street performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI both slipped more than 2% in early trade.
US stock ended sharply lower amid surging Treasury yields, as elevated oil prices raised inflation concerns and risks of tightened monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.
On the geopolitical front, renewed military attacks between the US and Iran have intensified concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global crude oil shipments.
Stay tuned to this segment for the latest updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Nifty 50 Lacks Directional Leadership; Midcap, Smallcap Outlook Bullish: Laurence Balanco of CLSA
The benchmark Nifty 50 has been consolidating below the 200-day moving average (DMA), leaving the index trapped within the range that has persisted since nearly two years, according to Laurence Balanco of CLSA.
He identified the longer-term range for Nifty 50 at 21,700 - 22,182, and resistance at 26,000 - 26,300.
“The price action continues to consolidate beneath both the 200DMA and the June-July highs at 24,515 - 24,801. The prolonged period of indecision reflects the lack of clear directional leadership within the large-cap universe,” Balanco said in a note.
This leaves the index trapped within the broader trading range that has been in place since the October 2024 peak, he added.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Auto Sales August 2026: SUVs, EVs And Trucks Keep The Engine Humming; M&M Among Top Picks
India's auto market is heading into the second half of FY27 (H2FY27) with demand still firmly in the driver’s seat, even as a high base threatens to slow the pace of growth.
August wholesale volumes point to broad-based strength, with commercial vehicles delivering the biggest surprise, while rising EV adoption and new launches are creating fresh pockets of outperformance.
Foreign brokerages Nomura, Citi, Jefferies and JPMorgan all flagged resilient underlying demand in their August auto-sales reviews.
Nomura continues to prefer M&M, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors CV, TVS Motor and Sona Comstar (drivetrain and auto components maker), while Jefferies expects demand momentum to remain strong across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and trucks. Read here
Stock Market Today LIVE: Five Stocks To Buy: HCL Tech, ONGC, Stove Kraft And More
Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the second session of September on Wednesday, spanning across diverse sectors.
Top picks include IT giants HCL Technologies Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., and Stove Kraft Ltd. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk. Read Here
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wipro, ITC, Coal India, Premier Energies, Among Stocks To Watch Today
Shares of Wipro, Coal India, L&T Finance, ITC and Bharat Petroleum will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, September 2.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Spike; Brent Above $96 A Barrel
Crude oil prices spiked on supply disruption concerns after the fresh US attacks on Iran. Brent crude futures surged 1.76% to $96.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 1.66% to $91.72.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Global Bond Yields Surge; US 10-Year Yield Highest Since 2023
Global bond markets witnessed a sharp selloff on Tuesday, amid concerns over rising inflation and government debt levels. The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield surged 3.8 bps to 4.796%, its highest level since 2023. Japan’s 10-year yield hit 3% for the first time since 1996. Yields hit their highest in 15 years in Germany and their highest since 2008 in the UK.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sentiment To Remain Cautious As US-Iran War Escalates
Investor sentiment is likely to remain cautious as the US-Iran war escalated sharply, with American forces carrying out a fresh wave of strikes and the Iranians saying they have retaliated. US Central Command said that the targets in the now-completed operation included “air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites” associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Drop; Nikkei, Kospi Decline Over 2% Each
Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.48% while the Topix slipped 2.03%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 2.21%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.98%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Extends Decline; Nasdaq Slips 1%
US stock market extended decline on Tuesday, amid a spike in crude oil prices and Treasury yields on fading hopes for a near-term solution to the US-Iran war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 418.97 points, or 0.79%, to 52,766.93, while the S&P 500 dropped 54.67 points, or 0.71%, to 7,631.47. The Nasdaq Composite closed 271.11 points, or 1.03%, lower at 26,099.77.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,034 level, a discount of nearly 56 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Indian Equities Likely To Remain Under Pressure
Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, following weak global market cues, as surging crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continue to weigh on investor sentiment amid the escalating US-Iran war in the Middle East.
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