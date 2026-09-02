Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, ITC, Coal India, Premier Energies, L&T Finance, ITC, BPCL & More

Shares of Wipro, Coal India, L&T Finance, ITC and Bharat Petroleum will be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday, September 2.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks in News



Wipro - ABB Extends Engagement with Wipro to Deliver and Enhance Global Digital Workplace Services

Amagi Media - Voluntary liquidation of Argoid Analytics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with effect from August 31, 2026.

Gland Pharma - Gland Pharma - USFDA completed GMP inspection of the company's VSEZ Sterile Oncology Formulations and API facilities at Visakhapatnam with zero Form 483 observations.

Coal India - SWMA e-auction coal allocation stood at 82.76 lakh tonnes in Aug. 2026, with average premium of 59% over notified price; cumulative Apr.-Aug. 2026 allocation was 477.4 lakh tonnes at 46% premium.

Thomas Cook - Thomas Cook India opens outlet in Manapakkam, Chennai. Increases consumer access to 10 locations in the City. BSE issued no-adverse-observation letter for Thomas Cook's composite scheme of arrangement on August 31, 2026.

Flair Writing Industries - Invested Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments through a rights issue; funds to support business requirements and repay debt.

India Glycols - Demerger effective Sept. 1; shareholders to receive 1 IGL Spirits share for every 1 India Glycols share and 1 Ennature Bio Pharma share for every 3 India Glycols shares held on the record date.

L&T Finance - Received IRDAI Corporate Agent registration certificate; registration effective Aug. 31, 2026 and valid perpetually.

Gabriel India - Clarified that valuation for proposed acquisition of 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand India from promoter Asia Investments was based on audited FY26 financials.

Ashiana Housing – Business Updates

Area booked stood at 1.67 lakh sq ft in Aug. 2026 with booking value of Rs 165.9 crore; YTD bookings reached 11.3 lakh sq ft worth Rs 1,025.3 crore.

Antelopus Selan Energy - Received government approval for award of two onshore DSF Round-IV contract areas in the Krishna Godavari Basin (Andhra Pradesh) and Cambay Basin (Gujarat).

ITC - Amalgamation of step-down subsidiaries Blazeclan Technologies and Cloudlytics Technologies with wholly owned subsidiary ITC Infotech became effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Piramal Finance - Committee to meet on Sept. 4 to consider and approve partial redemption of listed non-convertible debentures at the option of debenture holders.

Dredging Corporation of India - ACC appointed Susanta Kumar Purohit (IRTS) as Chairman, Paradip Port Authority on additional charge basis for six months effective Sept. 1, 2026.

Gujarat Themis Biosyn - Board approved preferential issue of 82.1 lakh shares at Rs 408, raising up to Rs 335 crore.

SunTv - Chief Operating Officer C. Praveen retired effective August 31, 2026.

DCM Shriram - DCM Shriram - Commissioned its Aluminium Extrusion Plant at Kota on Sept. 1; surface finish plants are under installation and commissioning.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions - Board took note of proposed acquisition of Caretech AI Inc. via share swap, with valuation and swap ratio under process.

Jamna Auto - The Company has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% Issued Share Capital of M/s. Owens Springs Limited.

Thyrocare Tech - NCLT approved amalgamation of promoter-group entity Docon Technologies with API Holdings; Docon's 51.02% stake in the company will be transferred to API Holdings upon the scheme becoming effective.

Coal India - Coal supplies rose 5.5% YoY to 60.6 MT in Aug. 2026; supplies to power sector increased 4.5% YoY to 48.46 MT, while Apr.-Aug. supplies grew 6.7% YoY to 322.9 MT.

BPCL - Government extended the tenure of Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as Director (Finance) till his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Indo-Tech Transformers - Received Rs 55 crore order from Waaree Renewable Technologies for supply of 5 power transformers; execution scheduled between Jan.-Apr. 2027.

Caplin Point Laboratories - Subsidiary Caplin One Labs received GMP compliance certification from Colombia's INVIMA for manufacturing oncology products, covering sterile lyophilized injectables, tablets and hard capsules.

Fineotex Chemical - Wholly owned subsidiary Fineotex Biotex HealthGuard FZE incorporated Fineotex Holdings Inc. in the US as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary to pursue specialty chemicals business and strategic investments.

Voltas - Qatar Court of Cassation dismissed OHL International Spain and Contrack Cyprus' appeal, upholding the earlier order directing payment of outstanding dues and compensation to the Kentz-Voltas consortium and return of bank guarantees; company pursuing recovery of awarded amounts.

Premier Energies - Approved incorporation of Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary PE Horizon for clean energy business and approved intra-group restructuring under which Premier Energies Storage Solutions will become a step-down subsidiary under Premier Battery Technologies.

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