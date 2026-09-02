US Base In Erbil On Fire After Iran's Attack? X Users Report Loud Blasts, Share Videos

Explosions and fires were reported near US-linked facilities in Erbil, Iraq, early Tuesday, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards claiming responsibility for a combined missile and drone attack on American military infrastructure in the city.

There was no immediate independent confirmation from US, Iraqi or Kurdish authorities.

Several posts on X reported explosions across Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, in the early hours of Tuesday. Videos shared online appeared to show fires near facilities linked to the US military presence at Erbil International Airport, though the footage and reports could not be independently verified.

One video, shared by a verified account, purported to show a US surveillance balloon being shot down over the city using drones, while another showed what was described as a building collapse with several people reportedly injured.

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Separate footage circulated showing plumes of fire and smoke near what posts described as a US base in the wider Erbil province.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the strikes in a statement, saying its ground force had carried out "a combined missile and drone attack" that "destroyed US military facilities in Erbil, including the maintenance center, technical equipment warehouses, the US spy balloon guidance system, and fuel tanks."

As of the time of these reports, there had been no official statement from the Kurdistan regional government, the Iraqi federal government or US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming casualties, damage, or the scale of the alleged strikes.

Erbil airport houses a base used by the American-led coalition in Kurdistan.

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The reported attack follows Iran's earlier claim of striking US drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, which Tehran described as retaliation for a US strike that killed several people at a wedding in Sirik, southern Iran.

Iranian officials, including foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei and IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, have vowed further retaliation, with Mohebbi warning that "a harsh punishment awaits the aggressors."

Erbil has repeatedly come under attack from Iran-aligned forces since the wider conflict began in February, with previous strikes on the airport and nearby facilities.

Washington had separately approved an $800 million helicopter sale to Baghdad earlier this week, according to reports, as the Iraqi government seeks to navigate its position amid the escalating US-Iran confrontation playing out partly on its territory.

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