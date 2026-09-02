50 People Injured, Four Killed In US Strikes On House Hosting Wedding; Iran Vows Firm Response

A US missile strike hit a residential home hosting a wedding ceremony in Kuhestak, in Sirik county of Iran's southern Hormozgan province, late on Monday, killing at least four people, including a child, and wounding more than 50 others, according to Iranian officials.

Iran's Red Crescent said shrapnel from the missile struck the house, adding that some of the wounded were treated and discharged while others were transferred to Minab Hospital for specialised care.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, had earlier put the toll at two dead in remarks to state television, before the Red Crescent's updated figures emerged.

Sirik county, which lies along the strategic Strait of Hormuz, was among several locations in Hormozgan and Kerman provinces hit in the latest round of US strikes, which also reportedly targeted a fishmeal factory on Qeshm Island, a fishing pier and maritime authority tower in Sirik, and Jiroft airport in Kerman.

Iranian leaders reacted with condemnation and warnings of retaliation.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, called the strike "the ultimate proof of the utter desperation of the fake defenders of human rights," describing it as "a repetition of their atrocities in Minab and Lamerd."

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He added: "Nothing will protect them from the crushing will of Iran's Armed Forces."

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, said in a separate statement that "the United States' catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete," and that "Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness."

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He further cautioned that governments staying silent over the strikes would not remain "immune to its consequences," warning that such silence only "emboldens the perpetrators."

Washington said the strikes targeted assets of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in retaliation for recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on American service members stationed in the region.

The strikes come after a month-long lull in hostilities and threaten to reignite the wider conflict, which has pushed global oil prices higher and drawn political scrutiny in Washington ahead of November's midterm elections.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned on social media that any Iranian retaliation would be met with a response "much harder and higher" than the current strikes.

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