ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The Rs 720 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 135.88 times during its three-day bidding period, while the latest GMP indicates a potential listing gain of 63.64%.

Investors can check their ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status online through BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.Investors can check their ESDS Software Solution IPO allotment status online through BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Thursday, Sept. 3. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check. .

. Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “ESDS Software Solution Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids .

. Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘ESDS' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to Check ESDS Software Solution IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the steps below to know whether you got the ESDS Software Solution public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit MUFG Intime India's IPO allotment page: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘ESDS Software Solution Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

ESDS Software IPO GMP Today

The unlisted shares of ESDS Software Solution were trading at a grey market premium of Rs 255 as of 08:00 a.m. on Sept. 2. Based on the upper price band of Rs 429, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 684, signalling a listing gain of 59.44%.



Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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ESDS Software Solution IPO Listing Date

Shares of ESDS Software Solution IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Sept. 4.

ESDS Software Solution IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO of ESDS Software Solution was subscribed 135.88 times on Sept. 1, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 261.51 times

NIIs: 192.94 times

RIIs: 39.64 times

ESDS Software Solution IPO Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.68 crore equity shares worth Rs 720 crore.



ESDS Software Solution IPO is set issue price band at Rs 408 to Rs 429 per share. The lot size for an application is 34 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,586 (based on upper price).



Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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