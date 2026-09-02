Eicher Motors Shifts Into A Higher Gear. Goldman Sachs Backs Royal Enfield As Capacity Races To 2 Million

Eicher Motors In Focus: Royal Enfield's demand momentum, expanding capacity and improving international economics are strengthening the growth outlook for Eicher Motors, according to Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage hosted Eicher Motors management at its Asia Leaders Conference 2026 in Hong Kong on September 1, with the company highlighting resilient demand, lean inventory and a significant capacity expansion underway.

Demand Broadens Beyond Formal Workforce

Goldman Sachs analysts Chandramouli Muthiah, Rishabh Rathi and Shrey Mehta's key takeaway is that Royal Enfield's demand is proving durable even as the company expands capacity. Management said growth was already running at 20–23% before the GST change and accelerated to around 30% afterwards, with the incremental growth reflecting the GST benefit.

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The customer base is also broadening beyond the formal workforce to include informal workers, technicians, professionals and rural buyers. Around 80% of overall demand comes from upgraders, while the Hunter has a much younger profile, with roughly half of buyers below 25 and a similar split between first-time buyers and upgraders.

2 Million Capacity In Sight

Royal Enfield is rapidly adding capacity, with month-end capacity in August 2026 reaching around 1.65 million units, up from 1.5 million in March.

The Tamil Nadu brownfield expansion is expected to take capacity to 2 million units by the end of Q2FY28, with the final phases coming on stream ahead of the festive season. A new Andhra Pradesh greenfield plant will subsequently add another 450,000 units, taking total capacity to 2.45 million units from FY30.

Goldman noted that some volumes are currently being lost because of capacity constraints, while inventory remains lean as Eicher continues to follow a just-in-time stocking model.

350cc Leads Product Strategy

Post-GST, around 85-90% of demand is concentrated in the 350cc category, with virtually all incremental capacity being directed towards it. The 450cc and 650cc segments operate on dedicated platforms, but management remains committed to investing in the 450cc range despite its earlier post-GST dip.

The 450cc segment has now returned to pre-GST levels and is growing again. Goldman also noted that recovery in higher-CC motorcycles and international markets should help offset the concentration in 350cc, while commonality across 350cc platforms provides scale benefits.

Commodity Pressure Yet To Be Fully Passed On

Royal Enfield has passed on only 50-60% of the 400-450 bps commodity cost impact through three staggered, model-specific price hikes — 110 bps in January, 170 bps in April and 70 bps in July 2026.

Management expects commodities could normalise, while value engineering should help absorb some inflationary pressure. If costs remain elevated, the company retains room for further price increases.

Goldman also highlighted Eicher's flexible cost structure, with 60-65% of employee and other expenses varying with production. Marketing expenses, which were temporarily moderated in Q1FY27, are expected to increase to support demand and product activity.

Brazil Leads International Recovery

Royal Enfield's international business has now become margin neutral after the addition of subsidiaries and CKD cost initiatives.

Latin America, particularly Brazil, is emerging as the strongest export growth engine, accounting for around 25% of export volumes. Retail sales in Brazil have more than tripled in three years, with supply still constraining the market.

Europe, which accounts for more than 20% of exports, is stabilising after two difficult years, while early signs of recovery are emerging in Asia Pacific, particularly Thailand and Australia.

EV Strategy Takes Shape

Goldman also highlighted Royal Enfield's response to urban zero-emission policies through its standalone urban EV brand, Flying Flea. The brand currently operates in Bengaluru, with 150 bikes sold to date.

Rather than building a completely separate dealership network, Eicher is using dedicated Flying Flea experience zones within select existing Royal Enfield showrooms, helping limit additional dealer overhead.

Cash Flow Keeps Expansion Funded

Eicher's capital position remains comfortable, with annual capex of around Rs20 billion covering capacity, EV and other investments, alongside a one-time Rs7.5 billion investment in the new JV.

Management said operating cash flow is roughly twice the level of investments, indicating that funding is not a constraint and no external funding is envisaged.

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