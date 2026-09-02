Coal India Rallies 4%: E-auction Premium To Tightening Supply — Five Reasons Behind The Surge

Coal India Ltd.'s stock jumped 4% to a high of Rs 417.75 apiece in Wednesday's trade, minutes after the opening bell. The stock rally comes on the back of a host of reasons including higher e-auction premium in August and lower coal invetories that will push up demand further.

The stock pared some gains to trade 3.35% higher at Rs 415.05 apiece as of 9:20 a.m., as against a 1.04% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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What's Driving The Rally?

1. E-auction premiums are rising sharply — up to 59% in August per Nuvama, with global thermal coal prices staying elevated. This directly boosts realisations since e-auction coal is sold at market rates versus the fixed-price linkage (FSA) coal.

2. Production decline is being read as tightening supply, not weak demand — output fell 6% YoY even as offtake grew 6% YoY, which means Coal India is selling from stockpiles rather than losing volume. UBS notes this let the company liquidate 55 million tonnes of pithead inventory in the first five months of FY27, effectively working down excess stock while realisations improve. Moreover, volume recovery narrative is building into H2FY27. Nuvama expects April-August 2026 volume growth of 6.7% YoY to accelerate in the back half of the fiscal year, aided by lower coal imports substituting for domestic supply.

ALSO READ: Coal India Output Falls 6% In August, But Demand And Premiums Surge

3. Power plant inventories have fallen fast — from about 19 days in March-26 to 12 days in July to roughly 9 days by end-August. Thin buffers at power plants typically trigger restocking cycles, which Nuvama flags as a support for near-term demand.

4. Thermal power demand is running strong — Morgan Stanley pegs it at 11% YoY growth in August, and UBS notes offtake still lags a stronger 13% YoY growth in power demand, implying more catch-up buying ahead.

5. Earnings upgrades from the Street — Nuvama raised its FY27E/FY28E EBITDA estimates by 13%/8% and lifted its target price to Rs 454 from Rs 396, upgrading the stock to Hold. That kind of upward estimate revision often moves the stock on the day it's published.

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