Oman vs Qatar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup, 2026

Oman will look to strengthen their position near the top of Group B when they take on Qatar in Bangi on Wednesday in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026. Oman will look to build on their winning start when they face Qatar in Bangi on Wednesday, while Qatar will be desperate to bounce back after a heavy opening defeat

Oman made an emphatic statement in their opening match, producing a commanding all-round display to brush aside Singapore by 131 runs. Vinayak Shukla was the driving force behind a formidable total of 316 for 9, smashing 88 from 56 balls in a powerful innings. Mujibur Ali added 71, while Hammad Mirza contributed a brisk 50 to underline the depth of Oman's batting.

Their bowlers then completed the job, with Shakeel Ahmed and Hassnain Shah claiming three wickets each as Singapore were dismissed for 185.

Qatar have been left with little room for error after their campaign began with a 92-run defeat to the United Arab Emirates. After choosing to bowl first, they restricted the UAE to 263 for 9, with captain Mirza Mohammed Baig leading the attack with three wickets for 62 runs. Daniel Louis and Owais Ahmed also kept the scoring in check during their spells.

Qatar's reply failed to maintain the required tempo, with Imal Liyanage's 70 and Zubair Ali's 47 unable to prevent a collapse in the middle order. Qatar were eventually bowled out for 171 in 37.3 overs.

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 2 from 7 a.m. IST onwards.

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Oman vs Qatar match will not be available on live TV in India.

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Qatar Squad: Zubair Ali, Zeeshan Haider, Imal Liyanage(w), Muhammad Asim, Akshay Patil, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Shahzeb Afridi, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Shahzaib Jamil, Arif Nasir Uddin, Adnan Mirza, Tamoor Sajjad

Oman Squad: Hasnain Ul Wahab, Jatinder Singh, Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Mujibur Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w/c), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Wasim Ali

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Group B Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Kuwait (KUW) 1 1 0 2 3.782 2 Oman (OMA) 1 1 0 2 2.62 3 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 1 1 0 2 1.84 4 Qatar (QAT) 1 0 1 0 -1.84 5 Singapore 2 0 2 0 -3.22

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