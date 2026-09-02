Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 2

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading at a decline of 40.30 points at 24,055 as of 6:45 a.m., indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.10% and 0.02% respectively. US and European index futures are trading lower during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.71% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.81% down.

US Market Wrap

Renewed US-Iran tensions added to Wall Street's woes as a global bond selloff deepened. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Jackson Hole speech last week also raised bets on tighter policy, with markets now pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike in September.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. in New York, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.3%. The Dow fell 0.8% and the MSCI World Index declined 0.7%, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian stocks fell as rising oil prices pushed bond yields higher and raised fears that higher inflation will force central banks to tighten policy. Rising oil prices have pressured bonds, pushing global yields to their highest level since 2008, as traders increased bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

MSCI's Asia Pacific index fell 1%, with South Korea down 2.9%. Hang Seng futures were flat while Japan's Topix dropped 1.6%, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Oil extended gains for a third consecutive session on heightened concerns over prolonged disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz following an escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran. Brent rose above $95 a barrel after surging 4.6% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $91.

Gold held its decline as attacks in the Middle East and a broad selloff in global bonds increased bets that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to rein in inflation. Bullion was trading around $4,330 an ounce, after falling nearly 6% over the previous three sessions to a two-week low. Spot gold was little changed at $4,329.16 an ounce at 7:26 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was stable at $64.11 an ounce, while platinum and palladium edged lower.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended flat on Tuesday, following weak global market cues, as the escalation in the US-Iran war and the rising crude oil prices dented sentiment.

The BSE Sensex was trading marginally lower below 77,000 level, while the Nifty 50 held above 24,000 level. The Bank Nifty index declined over 1%, weighed down by heavy selling in banking stocks.

US Stock Market Recap

US stock market indices opened in the red on Tuesday, as investors displayed cautuon over rising oil prices, higher global bond yields and renewed military tensions between US and Iran.

The weakness comes as investors sepculate over the likelihood of elevated energy prices would drive up cost inflation and affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

ALSO READ: Metals Lose Glitter: Gold Falls 2%, MCX Silver Slumps Rs 4,000 — More Correction Ahead?

Stocks In News

Wipro: ABB extends engagement with Wipro to deliver and enhance global digital workplace services.

ABB extends engagement with Wipro to deliver and enhance global digital workplace services. Amagi Media: Voluntary liquidation of Argoid Analytics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, effective August 31, 2026.

Voluntary liquidation of Argoid Analytics Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, effective August 31, 2026. Adani Green Energy: Subsidiary AGEL Twenty Six A commissioned a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. Total operational renewable capacity reached 20,280.8 MW and operational BESS capacity reached 3,551 MWh.

Subsidiary AGEL Twenty Six A commissioned a 139 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. Total operational renewable capacity reached 20,280.8 MW and operational BESS capacity reached 3,551 MWh. Gland Pharma: USFDA completed GMP inspection of the company's VSEZ sterile oncology formulations and API facilities in Visakhapatnam with zero Form 483 observations.

USFDA completed GMP inspection of the company's VSEZ sterile oncology formulations and API facilities in Visakhapatnam with zero Form 483 observations. Coal India: SWMA e-auction coal allocation stood at 82.76 lakh tonnes in August 2026, with an average premium of 59% over the notified price. Cumulative April-August allocation stood at 477.4 lakh tonnes at a 46% premium.

SWMA e-auction coal allocation stood at 82.76 lakh tonnes in August 2026, with an average premium of 59% over the notified price. Cumulative April-August allocation stood at 477.4 lakh tonnes at a 46% premium. Thomas Cook: Opened an outlet in Manapakkam, Chennai, taking its presence in the city to 10 locations. BSE issued a no-adverse-observation letter for Thomas Cook's composite scheme of arrangement on August 31, 2026.

Opened an outlet in Manapakkam, Chennai, taking its presence in the city to 10 locations. BSE issued a no-adverse-observation letter for Thomas Cook's composite scheme of arrangement on August 31, 2026. Flair Writing Industries: Invested Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments through a rights issue. Funds will support business requirements and debt repayment.

Invested Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Flair Writing Equipments through a rights issue. Funds will support business requirements and debt repayment. India Glycols: Demerger effective September 1. Shareholders will receive one IGL Spirits share for every India Glycols share and one Ennature Bio Pharma share for every three India Glycols shares held on the record date.

Demerger effective September 1. Shareholders will receive one IGL Spirits share for every India Glycols share and one Ennature Bio Pharma share for every three India Glycols shares held on the record date. L&T Finance: Received IRDAI Corporate Agent registration certificate, effective August 31, 2026 and valid perpetually.

Received IRDAI Corporate Agent registration certificate, effective August 31, 2026 and valid perpetually. Gabriel India: Clarified that the valuation for the proposed acquisition of a 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand India from promoter Asia Investments was based on audited FY26 financials.

Clarified that the valuation for the proposed acquisition of a 28.99% stake in HL Mando Anand India from promoter Asia Investments was based on audited FY26 financials. Ashiana Housing: Area booked stood at 1.67 lakh sq ft in August 2026 with a booking value of Rs 165.9 crore. YTD bookings reached 11.3 lakh sq ft worth Rs 1,025.3 crore.

Area booked stood at 1.67 lakh sq ft in August 2026 with a booking value of Rs 165.9 crore. YTD bookings reached 11.3 lakh sq ft worth Rs 1,025.3 crore. Antelopus Selan Energy: Received government approval for the award of two onshore DSF Round-IV contract areas in the Krishna Godavari Basin, Andhra Pradesh, and Cambay Basin, Gujarat.

Received government approval for the award of two onshore DSF Round-IV contract areas in the Krishna Godavari Basin, Andhra Pradesh, and Cambay Basin, Gujarat. ITC: Amalgamation of step-down subsidiaries Blazeclan Technologies and Cloudlytics Technologies with wholly owned subsidiary ITC Infotech became effective September 1, 2026.

Amalgamation of step-down subsidiaries Blazeclan Technologies and Cloudlytics Technologies with wholly owned subsidiary ITC Infotech became effective September 1, 2026. Piramal Finance: Committee to meet on September 4 to consider and approve partial redemption of listed non-convertible debentures at the option of debenture holders.

Committee to meet on September 4 to consider and approve partial redemption of listed non-convertible debentures at the option of debenture holders. Dredging Corporation of India: ACC appointed Susanta Kumar Purohit (IRTS) as Chairman, Paradip Port Authority, on additional charge basis for six months effective September 1, 2026.

ACC appointed Susanta Kumar Purohit (IRTS) as Chairman, Paradip Port Authority, on additional charge basis for six months effective September 1, 2026. Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Board approved preferential issue of 82.1 lakh shares at Rs 408 per share, raising up to Rs 335 crore.

Board approved preferential issue of 82.1 lakh shares at Rs 408 per share, raising up to Rs 335 crore. Sun TV: Chief Operating Officer C. Praveen retired effective August 31, 2026.

Chief Operating Officer C. Praveen retired effective August 31, 2026. DCM Shriram: Commissioned its aluminium extrusion plant at Kota on September 1. Surface finish plants are under installation and commissioning.

Commissioned its aluminium extrusion plant at Kota on September 1. Surface finish plants are under installation and commissioning. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions: Board took note of the proposed acquisition of Caretech AI Inc. via share swap. Valuation and swap ratio are under process.

Board took note of the proposed acquisition of Caretech AI Inc. via share swap. Valuation and swap ratio are under process. Jamna Auto: Completed the acquisition of 100% issued share capital of Owens Springs Limited.

Completed the acquisition of 100% issued share capital of Owens Springs Limited. Thyrocare Tech: NCLT approved amalgamation of promoter-group entity Docon Technologies with API Holdings. Docon's 51.02% stake in the company will be transferred to API Holdings upon the scheme becoming effective.

NCLT approved amalgamation of promoter-group entity Docon Technologies with API Holdings. Docon's 51.02% stake in the company will be transferred to API Holdings upon the scheme becoming effective. Coal India: Coal supplies rose 5.5% YoY to 60.6 MT in August 2026. Supplies to the power sector increased 4.5% YoY to 48.46 MT, while April-August supplies grew 6.7% YoY to 322.9 MT.

Coal supplies rose 5.5% YoY to 60.6 MT in August 2026. Supplies to the power sector increased 4.5% YoY to 48.46 MT, while April-August supplies grew 6.7% YoY to 322.9 MT. BPCL: Government extended the tenure of Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as Director (Finance) until his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Government extended the tenure of Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as Director (Finance) until his superannuation on June 30, 2031, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Indo-Tech Transformers: Received Rs 55 crore order from Waaree Renewable Technologies for supply of five power transformers. Execution is scheduled between January and April 2027.

Received Rs 55 crore order from Waaree Renewable Technologies for supply of five power transformers. Execution is scheduled between January and April 2027. Caplin Point Laboratories: Subsidiary Caplin One Labs received GMP compliance certification from Colombia's INVIMA for manufacturing oncology products, covering sterile lyophilised injectables, tablets and hard capsules.

Subsidiary Caplin One Labs received GMP compliance certification from Colombia's INVIMA for manufacturing oncology products, covering sterile lyophilised injectables, tablets and hard capsules. Fineotex Chemical: Wholly owned subsidiary Fineotex Biotex HealthGuard FZE incorporated Fineotex Holdings Inc. in the US as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary to pursue specialty chemicals business and strategic investments.

Wholly owned subsidiary Fineotex Biotex HealthGuard FZE incorporated Fineotex Holdings Inc. in the US as a wholly owned step-down subsidiary to pursue specialty chemicals business and strategic investments. Voltas: Qatar Court of Cassation dismissed OHL International Spain and Contrack Cyprus' appeal, upholding the earlier order directing payment of outstanding dues and compensation to the Kentz-Voltas consortium and return of bank guarantees. Company is pursuing recovery of awarded amounts.

Qatar Court of Cassation dismissed OHL International Spain and Contrack Cyprus' appeal, upholding the earlier order directing payment of outstanding dues and compensation to the Kentz-Voltas consortium and return of bank guarantees. Company is pursuing recovery of awarded amounts. Premier Energies: Approved incorporation of Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary PE Horizon for clean energy business. Also approved intra-group restructuring under which Premier Energies Storage Solutions will become a step-down subsidiary under Premier Battery Technologies.

Approved incorporation of Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary PE Horizon for clean energy business. Also approved intra-group restructuring under which Premier Energies Storage Solutions will become a step-down subsidiary under Premier Battery Technologies. ARSS Infrastructure Projects: Received Rs 130.5 crore railway ROB construction order from East Coast Railway involving three road over bridges between Kaipada Road-Tapang and Balugaon-Chilika sections under Khurda Road Division.

Received Rs 130.5 crore railway ROB construction order from East Coast Railway involving three road over bridges between Kaipada Road-Tapang and Balugaon-Chilika sections under Khurda Road Division. NMDC: Iron ore production rose 20.8% YoY to 4.07 MT and sales increased 5.6% YoY to 3.58 MT in August 2026. April-August production and sales stood at 23.23 MT and 18.72 MT, respectively.

Iron ore production rose 20.8% YoY to 4.07 MT and sales increased 5.6% YoY to 3.58 MT in August 2026. April-August production and sales stood at 23.23 MT and 18.72 MT, respectively. Renaissance Global: Step-down subsidiary Renaissance Jewellery Middle East to acquire an initial 20% stake in UAE-based jewellery brand Naman Trading FZC, with an option to acquire the remaining stake later. This marks its entry into the Middle East branded jewellery market.

Step-down subsidiary Renaissance Jewellery Middle East to acquire an initial 20% stake in UAE-based jewellery brand Naman Trading FZC, with an option to acquire the remaining stake later. This marks its entry into the Middle East branded jewellery market. KFin Tech: Board approved merger of WebileApps, Hexagram and WebileApps Tech into KFin.

Board approved merger of WebileApps, Hexagram and WebileApps Tech into KFin. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: RBI approved appointment of Carol Furtado as Interim CEO for three months from September 1, 2026, or until appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

RBI approved appointment of Carol Furtado as Interim CEO for three months from September 1, 2026, or until appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier. Kalpataru Projects Intl.: LM Operation Center India Private Limited incorporated on August 14, 2026, with Rs 1.5 crore subscribed capital.

LM Operation Center India Private Limited incorporated on August 14, 2026, with Rs 1.5 crore subscribed capital. Cupid: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 8,60,688 Cupid shares on September 1, 2026. Promoter holding rose to 46.64%.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 8,60,688 Cupid shares on September 1, 2026. Promoter holding rose to 46.64%. Gandhar Oil Refinery: CRISIL assigned A+/Stable and A1 ratings to Rs 300 crore bank facilities.

CRISIL assigned A+/Stable and A1 ratings to Rs 300 crore bank facilities. Responsive Industries: Promoter group entity Fairpoint Tradecom LLP created a pledge on 15 lakh shares, or 0.56% stake, in favour of Bajaj Financial Securities, Imperial Solutions and Virtue Financial Services for trading finance and loan collateral.

Promoter group entity Fairpoint Tradecom LLP created a pledge on 15 lakh shares, or 0.56% stake, in favour of Bajaj Financial Securities, Imperial Solutions and Virtue Financial Services for trading finance and loan collateral. L&T Technology Services: Completed transfer of its Smart World & Communication business unit to AMI Paradigm Solutions, in line with the previously announced Business Transfer Agreement.

Completed transfer of its Smart World & Communication business unit to AMI Paradigm Solutions, in line with the previously announced Business Transfer Agreement. Go Digit General Insurance: Received detailed CCI order approving amalgamation of Go Digit Infoworks Services with Go Digit General Insurance.

Received detailed CCI order approving amalgamation of Go Digit Infoworks Services with Go Digit General Insurance. Asian Energy Services: Holding company Oilmax Energy received government approval for a DSF Round-IV hydrocarbon block with 50% participating interest and operator status. Asset to vest with Asian Energy upon completion of the proposed merger.

Holding company Oilmax Energy received government approval for a DSF Round-IV hydrocarbon block with 50% participating interest and operator status. Asset to vest with Asian Energy upon completion of the proposed merger. Prime Focus: Board to meet on September 4 to consider fundraising via QIP, preferential issue, rights issue or other permitted securities issuance, and to increase authorised share capital.

Board to meet on September 4 to consider fundraising via QIP, preferential issue, rights issue or other permitted securities issuance, and to increase authorised share capital. JSW Energy: CARE reaffirmed and upgraded long-term ratings for JSW Energy subsidiaries on August 31, 2026.

CARE reaffirmed and upgraded long-term ratings for JSW Energy subsidiaries on August 31, 2026. Rashi Peripherals: Completed transfer of business to Rashi Semiconductor Solutions under the previously announced Business Transfer Agreement.

Completed transfer of business to Rashi Semiconductor Solutions under the previously announced Business Transfer Agreement. Container Corp: CONCOR appointed V. Kashiho Sangtam as Independent Director for three years from August 26, 2026.

CONCOR appointed V. Kashiho Sangtam as Independent Director for three years from August 26, 2026. L&T: India Ratings affirmed L&T's NCD rating at IND AAA/Stable and CP rating at IND A1+.

India Ratings affirmed L&T's NCD rating at IND AAA/Stable and CP rating at IND A1+. ICICI Bank: Moody's and S&P assigned Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to ICICI Bank's USD 500 million notes.

Moody's and S&P assigned Baa3 and BBB ratings, respectively, to ICICI Bank's USD 500 million notes. Vaibhav Global: CARE upgraded Vaibhav Global's Rs 120 crore bank facilities to CARE A+/Stable and CARE A1+.

CARE upgraded Vaibhav Global's Rs 120 crore bank facilities to CARE A+/Stable and CARE A1+. Shanti Gold: Company approved second tranche investment in Lalithaa Jewellery Mart involving 42,130 shares for Rs 1.11 crore on September 1, 2026.

Company approved second tranche investment in Lalithaa Jewellery Mart involving 42,130 shares for Rs 1.11 crore on September 1, 2026. Adani Ports: Astro Offshore MESA Company incorporated in Saudi Arabia on August 31, 2026, with SAR 50,000 capital.

Astro Offshore MESA Company incorporated in Saudi Arabia on August 31, 2026, with SAR 50,000 capital. EMS Limited: Company became L-1 bidder for Rajasthan sewerage work worth Rs 219 crore, to be executed in 18 months.

Company became L-1 bidder for Rajasthan sewerage work worth Rs 219 crore, to be executed in 18 months. Centum Electronics: Secured an export order worth USD 3.22 million (Rs 30.5 crore) from a global OEM customer for design, development and delivery of electronic systems. Execution is scheduled over the next seven months.

Secured an export order worth USD 3.22 million (Rs 30.5 crore) from a global OEM customer for design, development and delivery of electronic systems. Execution is scheduled over the next seven months. Brigade Enterprises: Incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Celebrations Property and Tetrarch Estates, to undertake real estate development projects.

Incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries, Celebrations Property and Tetrarch Estates, to undertake real estate development projects. Karur Vysya Bank: Ramasamy G V assumed charge as CFO effective September 1, 2026. Incumbent CFO Ramshankar R transitioned to the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Board Meetings

Persistent Systems: To consider fundraising by way of debt/issuance of securities.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: To consider fundraising through preferential issue of equity shares or convertible warrants to shareholders of Winwin Speciality Insulators.

Corporate Action

India Glycols: Demerger.

Lock-In Shares

Manipal Health Enterprises: 35.3 million shares, 3% of total outstanding, one-month lock-in.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery: 2.7 million shares, 9% of total outstanding, six-month lock-in.

IPO Listings

Annu Projects: Issue subscribed 2.93 times. Retail subscription stood at 2.68 times, QIB ex-anchor at 1.72 times and NII at 3.55 times as of August 28, 2026.

Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex Anchor) 1.72 NII 3.55 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 3.09 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 4.48 Retail 2.68 Total 2.93

AGM

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, DB Corp, Route Mobile, MAS Financial Services, Ashapura Minechem, RBL Bank, JK Paper, Jindal Stainless, Mobavenue AI Tech, Suraksha Diagnostic, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Kabra Extrusion Technik, 360 ONE WAM, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Aditya Vision, Deccan Gold Mines.

Bulk/Block Deals

HATSUN

Chandramogan R G bought 8.25 lakh shares at Rs 1,192 per share.

Raju Kirti Shah sold 4.41 lakh shares at Rs 1,192 per share.

Ravi Kirti Shah sold 3.84 lakh shares at Rs 1,192 per share.

ABINFRA

Arihant Capital Markets bought 10.40 lakh shares at Rs 13.65 per share.

ASIANTILES

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 19.87 lakh shares at Rs 45.41 per share.

M7 Global Fund PCC - Cell Vertex sold 16.50 lakh shares at Rs 50.09 per share.

CYIENT

HDFC Mutual Fund sold 5.33 lakh shares at Rs 854.01 per share.

HAPPSTMNDS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 10.19 lakh shares at Rs 367.23 per share.

HRTI Private Limited bought 40,854 shares at Rs 367.78 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 32,460 shares at Rs 368.35 per share.

MOTISONS

Nirmalkumar Pareek sold 65 lakh shares at Rs 16.96 per share.

RATNAVEER

HRTI Private Limited sold 55,476 shares at Rs 299.10 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets sold 2.77 lakh shares at Rs 298.07 per share.

Infinite Derivatives LLP bought 3.90 lakh shares at Rs 295.62 per share.

SBC

Deepika Gupta bought 26.75 lakh shares at Rs 38.69 per share.

SHIPROCKET

Goldman Sachs FDS Goldman Sachs India EQ Portfolio bought 40.24 lakh shares at Rs 131 per share.

UDS

SIS Limited bought 5.25 lakh shares at Rs 216.37 per share.

ZAGGLE

HRTI Private Limited sold 169 shares at Rs 184.81 per share.

Irage Broking Services LLP sold 85,552 shares at Rs 185.89 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 5,332 shares at Rs 185.34 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 36,134 shares at Rs 185.02 per share.

CONCORDBIO

DSP Mutual Fund bought 12.88 lakh shares at Rs 1,404.10 per share.

1575773 Ontario Inc sold 20.92 lakh shares at Rs 1,404.10 per share.

MVELECTRO

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 18,066 shares at Rs 746.67 per share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 4,169 shares at Rs 747.07 per share.

NORTHARC

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 38.67 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust bought 24.28 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

Societe Generale bought 10.59 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

Neo Prime Fund bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Limited sold 40.49 lakh shares at Rs 279.90 per share.

LeapFrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd sold 36.67 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

Augusta Investments II Pte Ltd sold 23.38 lakh shares at Rs 278 per share.

QUADRANT

Findoc Investmart Pvt Ltd bought 44.64 lakh shares at Rs 0.57 per share.

RELIGARE

Ashish Dhawan bought 19.01 lakh shares at Rs 237 per share.

SHREEJISPG

Jainam Broking Limited bought 10.62 lakh shares at Rs 645.30 per share.

Insider Trades

Alembic: Nirayu Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 2,16,969 shares.

Nirayu Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 2,16,969 shares. Thangamayil Jewellery: Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Promoter, bought 925 shares.

Narayanan Balusamy Kumar, Promoter, bought 925 shares. Enviro Infra Engineers: Manish Jain, Promoter & Director, bought 7,471 shares.

Manish Jain, Promoter & Director, bought 7,471 shares. Silver Touch Technologies: Vipul Haridas Thakkar, Promoter & Director, bought 14,000 shares.

Vipul Haridas Thakkar, Promoter & Director, bought 14,000 shares. Infobeans Technologies: Shashikala Bohra, Promoter Group, sold 1,21,516 shares.

Shashikala Bohra, Promoter Group, sold 1,21,516 shares. Sterlite Technologies: Navin Agarwal, Promoter Group, sold 5,000 shares.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Power, Samvardhana Motherson, Apollo Hospitals, Vedanta Power And Coal India — Ask Profit

Trading Tweaks

Alok Industries: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.

Short-Term ASM Framework Stage I:

Alok Industries

Cyient

MV Electrosystems

Rhetan TMT

Securities excluded from ASM Framework effective September 2, 2026:

Asian Energy Services

UFLEX

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures down 0.7% at 24,081, at a premium of 26 points.

Nifty options September 8 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,200 and maximum Put open interest at 23,500.

Securities in ban period: LICHSGFIN, SAIL.

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