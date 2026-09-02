Why Is Swiggy Share Price Under Pressure Today? Find Out Here

Swiggy Share Price Today: Food delivery company Swiggy shares came under pressure on Wednesday, with the stock falling as much as 3.45% to hit an intraday low of Rs 265.50 apiece.

At 9:22 am, Swiggy shares were trading 3.18% lower at Rs 266.25. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.93% at 76,231.11.

The weakness in the stock comes amid concerns over potential passive fund outflows following changes to Swiggy's index weightings and its foreign investment headroom.

MSCI, FTSE Changes

According to analysts, Swiggy could face a complete deletion from the MSCI Index. Such a move could trigger passive outflows of around $320-340 million from the stock.

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Meanwhile, FTSE is also expected to reduce Swiggy's investability weighting in tranches. A potential complete deletion from the FTSE index could result in additional outflows of around $100-120 million, with the first tranche estimated at $20-25 million.

Taken together, the potential passive outflows from the MSCI and FTSE changes could amount to around $420-460 million, analysts estimate.

Foreign Investment Headroom Tightens

Adding to the pressure, NSDL has updated Swiggy's foreign portfolio investor (FPI) limit to 49.5% from 100%.

As of July 6, 2026, foreign investors held around 49.76% in the company, according to analysts. This suggests that Swiggy has effectively exhausted its available foreign investment headroom, leaving little or no room for incremental FPI buying.

The combination of potential index-related selling and the lack of foreign investment headroom is weighing on sentiment around the stock.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Turns 'Indian-Owned' As Shareholders Cap Foreign Stake At 49.5%

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