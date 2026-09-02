Thailand Steps Up Prostitution Crackdown As US Aircraft Carrier With 5,000 Sailors To Dock Near Pattaya

Thai police have stepped up raids on Pattaya's sex trade ahead of the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln, with 40 to 50 people detained over the weekend as the resort city prepares for an influx of around 5,000 US sailors and Marines.

The aircraft carrier, accompanied by two other Navy vessels, is due to dock at nearby Laem Chabang on Wednesday after more than 200 days at sea, according to Reuters. Authorities have increased patrols across Pattaya's beachfront and nightlife districts ahead of the visit.

Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo acknowledged the challenge of policing the trade, saying, "We are doing our best, but it is difficult." He said sex workers often approach potential customers in public places, making it difficult for police to intervene before an offence takes place.

Local Officials Anticipate Economic Windfall

Despite the crackdown, city officials are hoping the sailors' shore leave will provide a short-term boost to local businesses.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches estimated that each visiting service member could spend between 1,000 and 3,000 baht, roughly $30 to $91, a day, benefiting hotels, restaurants, bars and shops.

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"It should help stimulate Pattaya's economy in the short term," he said, adding that the impact would likely be spread over several days as shore leave is typically staggered rather than granted to the entire crew at once.

A City Shaped By Decades Of Military Tourism

Pattaya's transformation from a fishing village into a major tourist hub dates back to the Vietnam War era, when American servicemen stationed in Thailand began visiting for rest and recreation.

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Prostitution remains illegal in the country, though the industry continues to operate visibly in destinations such as Pattaya and parts of Bangkok; the FBI once described Pattaya as one of the world's leading sex tourism destinations.

Carrier Returns After Extended Deployment

The visit follows an unusually long stint at sea for the USS Abraham Lincoln, which left San Diego in November before being redirected to the Middle East during US military operations against Iran. Its deployment stretched past 200 consecutive days, a modern-era record, with reports this month citing suicide attempts and declining morale among crew as signs of the strain.

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