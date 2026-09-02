Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Bass Persuades', Releasing September 18

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for a new era with Bass Persuades, her first album with Atlantic Records, set to drop on September 18. The singer has already revealed the 10-song tracklist, teased collaborations with Model/Actriz and Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, and announced two shows at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Miley Cyrus On Her New Album

“Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong,” Cyrus wrote in her Instagram post.

She added, “Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That's what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album.”

Bass Persuades: Tracklist And Details

The Bass Persuades tracklist features 10 songs: Bass Persuades, Different Religion featuring Model/Actriz, Let's Get Married, Orbit, Aftermath, Redlights, Neon Signs featuring Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, Innocent Ways, Snow and Bass Persuades Remixx.

Cyrus first teased the album on Sunday with a wrap-around cover of the Los Angeles Times featuring her face and first name. She also appears to be using Miley as her artist name for this album, with the press release referring to her by her first name.

Bass Persuades comes after Cyrus moved to Atlantic Records following two albums with Columbia. Her previous album, Endless Summer Vacation, featured her Grammy-winning hit Flowers.

Cyrus also spoke about her music in a Wonderland Magazine interview, saying, “For me, a song isn't just chords, melody, and lyrics. It's a feeling,” and that she loves the mystery of creating music.

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Hollywood Bowl Concerts

Cyrus will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18, marking her first time taking the stage at the venue. Model/Actriz will appear as a special guest.

“It's been a while,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram while announcing the shows. She called the Hollywood Bowl her “favorite place to experience music” and said, “LA is my heart and I'm bringing it home.”

The announcement suggests she may perform Bass Persuades in full during the two concerts.

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