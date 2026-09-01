Avatar To Infinity War: Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Worldwide Amid Spider-Man Brand New Day Record Run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now among the biggest worldwide grossers ever as the Tom Holland starrer raced past the likes of Titanic and Avengers: Infinity War.

Here is a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films, along with their worldwide, domestic (US and Canada) and international collections.

1. Avatar

Released in 2009, the science-fiction epic, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Rodriguez. It follows Jake Sully as he becomes involved with the Na'vi people on Pandora.

Avatar grossed $2.92 billion worldwide, including $785.2 million domestic and $2.14 billion international, according to Box Office Mojo.

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2. Avengers: Endgame

Released in 2019, Avengers: Endgame was directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. The main cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, among others. The story follows the Avengers as they attempt to undo Thanos' devastating actions.

The Marvel blockbuster collected approximately $2.8 billion worldwide, including $858.4 million domestic and $1.94 billion international, Box Office Mojo data revealed.

3. Avatar: The Way Of Water

James Cameron returned as director for this 2022 sequel, which stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The story follows Jake and Neytiri as they protect their family and home on Pandora.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film grossed over $2.33 billion worldwide, including $688.46 million domestic and $1.65 billion international.

4. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in 2026 and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal. The film follows Peter Parker as he faces a new threat while living as Spider-Man.

According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $2.33 billion worldwide, including $891.82 million domestic and $1.44 billion international.

5. Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha 2 is a 2025 Chinese animated fantasy film directed by Yu Yang. Its voice cast includes Yanting Lu, Joseph, Mo Han and Hao Chen. The story follows Ne Zha and Aobing as they face challenges after their souls are saved but their bodies are destroyed.

Box Office Mojo lists its worldwide gross at $2.27 billion.

6. Titanic

James Cameron's Titanic was released in 1997 and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane and Kathy Bates. The romantic disaster film follows Jack and Rose, who fall in love aboard the ill-fated Titanic.

According to Box Office Mojo, Titanic grossed over $2.26 billion worldwide, including $674.35 million domestic and $1.59 billion international.

7. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Released in 2015, The Force Awakens was directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher. The film introduces a new generation of characters while continuing the Star Wars saga.

Box Office Mojo reports $2.07 billion worldwide, including $936.66 million domestic and $1.13 billion international.

8. Avengers: Infinity War

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018. It features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Josh Brolin, among others. The Avengers and their allies battle Thanos as he attempts to collect the Infinity Stones.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $2.05 billion worldwide, including $678.82 million domestically and $1.37 billion internationally.

9. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Released in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Willem Dafoe. The story follows Peter Parker after his identity is revealed, leading to a dangerous multiverse crisis.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $1.92 billion worldwide, including $814.87 million domestic and $1.11 billion international.

10. Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 was released in 2025 and was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan and Fortune Feimster feature in the voice cast. The sequel follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they investigate a new case in Zootopia.

Box Office Mojo lists the film's worldwide gross at $1.87 billion, including $428.13 million domestic and $1.44 billion international.

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