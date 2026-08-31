New Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Bigg Boss 20 — Here's What To Watch

The first week of September brings three major Hindi OTT releases, with Gandhari, Dhamaal 4 and Bigg Boss 20 arriving on Netflix and JioHotstar.

From Taapsee Pannu's search for her missing daughter to another chaotic treasure hunt and Salman Khan's return, there is a mix of action, comedy and reality entertainment to choose from.

The three titles will roll out between September 3 and September 6, giving viewers new Hindi content across the weekend.

Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu stars as Bani in Gandhari, an action-thriller centred on a mother searching for her young daughter after she goes missing.

Her search becomes more dangerous after an attack leaves Bani temporarily blind. She continues her pursuit and discovers a child-trafficking network linked to the mysterious town of Joypurra.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It also features Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna.

The film marks another collaboration between Pannu and Dhillon after the Haseen Dillruba films.

Streaming: September 3 on Netflix

Dhamaal 4

The Dhamaal gang returns for another treasure hunt in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise.

The group sets out to locate the hidden treasure of Shaitaan Singh, but their plans fall apart after a pirate rips their map into pieces.

Their families and other treasure hunters then enter the chase, leading everyone towards a mysterious island where the search takes an even more chaotic turn.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Anjali Anand are also part of the cast.

Streaming: September 4 on Netflix

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Bigg Boss 20

Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss for its 20th season, which introduces a new group of contestants living together under one roof.

The season will centre on shifting friendships, arguments, rivalries and alliances, while weekly nominations will determine the pressure inside the house.

A new "Vardaan" concept has also been introduced, potentially adding another element to the elimination process.

Salman Khan will continue to feature in the weekend episodes as contestants navigate the changing dynamics inside the house.

Streaming: September 6 on JioHotstar

What to watch

The week's Hindi OTT releases offer three distinctly different viewing options. Gandhari targets viewers looking for an action-driven story, while Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise's treasure-hunt comedy.

For reality television fans, Bigg Boss 20 marks the return of Salman Khan with a new set of contestants and the introduction of the "Vardaan" concept.

With releases spread across September 3, 4 and 6, viewers can pick from a thriller, comedy or reality show as the new OTT week begins.

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