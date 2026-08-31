Nazara Tech Sees GTA VI-Led Gaming Boom; Acquisitions, AI To Drive Growth, Says MD Mittersain

Nazara Technologies sees a significant opportunity in established international gaming franchises, with the expected launch of GTA VI potentially creating a fresh growth wave for the global gaming industry, according to Managing Director and Founder Nitish Mittersain.

Mittersain told NDTV Profit that international gaming franchises present a massive opportunity. He pointed to GTA V, which he said did business of around $10 billion globally, and expects GTA VI to make an even bigger impact.

For Nazara, the opportunity extends beyond global franchises. The company continues to assess India's gaming market, with a particular focus on mobile gaming.

Nazara has also built its gaming portfolio through acquisitions of established intellectual properties. Mittersain said the company's latest acquisitions will be integrated into Nodwin in the second quarter, while the company remains focused on extracting synergies from its broader gaming ecosystem.

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He is optimistic about the company's earnings for the year following the acquisitions and said Nodwin Gaming is on the right trajectory. Nodwin has been growing revenue while remaining profitable, he said.

Artificial intelligence is also changing the economics of game development. According to Mittersain, AI is enabling developers to build games faster and at a lower cost, potentially allowing gaming companies to increase the pace of development.

While acquisitions remain an important part of the strategy, Mittersain said the focus remains on building new games and expanding the company's portfolio.

He also expects the current challenges facing India's gaming industry to eventually turn into opportunities, saying he expects the headwinds to convert into tailwinds for the Indian gaming market.

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