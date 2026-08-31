Zomato Layoffs: Four Months' Pay, Ex-Gratia — What Will 240 Hyderabad Employees Get?

Eternal Ltd. owned food delivery platform Zomato will be letting go of around 240 employees as the company shuts down its Hyderabad Customer Delight operations. The operations will be consolidated from a single location in Gurgaon.

The re-structuring is being conducted on the basis of a recent review of Zomato's Customer Delight operating model and organisational requirements, sources said.

The impacted employees will receive four months' of severance pay, including contractual notice pay and a one-time ex gratia payment. Their medical insurance and access to counselling support will continue until 31 March 2027.

The ownership of their company-issued laptops and earphones will also be transferred to them for personal use, and dedicated outplacement assistance will be available to help them identify relevant opportunities.

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''As part of this change, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue our Customer Delight operations in Hyderabad and organise our in-house operations from a single location in Gurgaon. This decision affects approximately 240 colleagues in Hyderabad. It is not a reflection of their performance, commitment or contribution,'' said the quick-commerce delivery major.

Expanding on the reason for cutting down jobs, sources said, ''Our customer support model has changed significantly over the past six months, with more work now managed through specialised external partners. The in-house work that remains needs to operate as one integrated team, closer to our product, technology, analytics and business functions in Gurgaon.''

Separately, the Zomato announced that it will be delisting all food items containing analogue dairy products from its platform in a bid to further its zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes.

The move comes in the backdrop of a state-wide crackdown by the Food and Drug Administration in Maharashtra, which led to the license suspension of many popular eateries.

"Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes by restaurants listed on its platform, reserving the right to remove any listing found in violation. With immediate effect, dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted from the platform," the company said in a press release.

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Zomato has also issued a warning and directions to restaurant partners, asking them to switch to natural dairy products and remove items containing analogue dairy products from the menu, in case an immediate transition is not feasible.

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