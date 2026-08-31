Stock Market Crash Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Advances Above $89 A Barrel

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GIFT Nifty indicates gap-down open, trading at 24,217 and down 124.90 points, as investors prepare for a volatile start to the week amid a sell-off in Asian equities and renewed geopolitical concerns.

All eyes will be on HDFC Bank after Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment and will step down at the close of business on Oct. 26, 2026.

The lender informed the exchanges of Jagdishan's decision on Saturday. The board has also decided to fast-track the process of selecting and appointing his successor.

"Sashidhar Jagdishan has conveyed today, his decision to not seek his re-appointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in its exchange filing.

"Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment. Accordingly, he shall retire from the services of the Bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026," the filing said.

Global Cues

The domestic market faces weaker global cues after Asian equities declined on Monday. South Korea's Kospi led the regional sell-off, falling 3.06%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.07%. The Topix declined 0.7%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

The selling followed hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, which reinforced expectations of an interest-rate increase next month.

Oil prices also rose after the U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers at Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns over a potential escalation in the conflict after weeks of relative calm. Brent crude gained 1.4% to $89.30 a barrel.

The U.S. military said it targeted Iranian rocket launchers that were preparing to send mines into the Strait of Hormuz, bringing geopolitical risks back into focus.

The dollar held on to recent gains as Warsh's comments strengthened expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate increase next month. U.S. stock futures also traded lower in early Asian hours, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 85 points, or 0.16%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each fell 0.2%.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points, or 0.35%, higher at 24,175.65, gaining 33.20 points from its provisional close. The Sensex rose 330.92 points, or 0.43%, to close at 77,264.51, up 69.92 points from its provisional close.

Both benchmarks, however, fell 0.5% for the week, extending their losing streak to three consecutive weeks.

Wall Street had a strong August, led by technology shares. The Dow rose 2.1% for the month and was on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for their first monthly advances since May, up 3% and 4%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow had also touched record highs earlier in August before geopolitical and monetary-policy concerns returned to focus.