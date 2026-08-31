Stock Market Crash Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Down Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Advances Above $89 A Barrel

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GIFT Nifty indicates gap-down open, trading at 24,217 and down 124.90 points, as investors prepare for a volatile start to the week amid a sell-off in Asian equities and renewed geopolitical concerns.
All eyes will be on HDFC Bank after Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment and will step down at the close of business on Oct. 26, 2026.
The lender informed the exchanges of Jagdishan's decision on Saturday. The board has also decided to fast-track the process of selecting and appointing his successor.
"Sashidhar Jagdishan has conveyed today, his decision to not seek his re-appointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in its exchange filing.
"Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment. Accordingly, he shall retire from the services of the Bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026," the filing said.
Global Cues
The domestic market faces weaker global cues after Asian equities declined on Monday. South Korea's Kospi led the regional sell-off, falling 3.06%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.07%. The Topix declined 0.7%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.
The selling followed hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, which reinforced expectations of an interest-rate increase next month.
Oil prices also rose after the U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers at Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns over a potential escalation in the conflict after weeks of relative calm. Brent crude gained 1.4% to $89.30 a barrel.
The U.S. military said it targeted Iranian rocket launchers that were preparing to send mines into the Strait of Hormuz, bringing geopolitical risks back into focus.
The dollar held on to recent gains as Warsh's comments strengthened expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate increase next month. U.S. stock futures also traded lower in early Asian hours, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 85 points, or 0.16%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures each fell 0.2%.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 ended 84.80 points, or 0.35%, higher at 24,175.65, gaining 33.20 points from its provisional close. The Sensex rose 330.92 points, or 0.43%, to close at 77,264.51, up 69.92 points from its provisional close.
Both benchmarks, however, fell 0.5% for the week, extending their losing streak to three consecutive weeks.
Wall Street had a strong August, led by technology shares. The Dow rose 2.1% for the month and was on track for a fifth consecutive monthly gain, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were headed for their first monthly advances since May, up 3% and 4%, respectively. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow had also touched record highs earlier in August before geopolitical and monetary-policy concerns returned to focus.
Stock Market Live: Apollo Pipes And PVR INOX Set Board Meetings For Key Proposals
Several companies have scheduled board meetings for important corporate actions, including fundraising and a possible buyback.
• Apollo Pipes: To decide on fundraising.
• PVR INOX: To consider a buyback of equity shares having face value of Rs 10.
• Virtuoso Optoelectronics: To consider fundraising through equity shares or a preferential issue.
• Kiri Industries: To decide on fundraising.
• Can Fin Homes: To consider fundraising through debentures on a private placement basis.
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Fresh equity and institutional fundraising developments could keep Gujarat Themis Biosyn and Piramal Finance in focus after both companies completed major capital-raising exercises.
Stock Market Live: ONGC Explores Deepwater Drillship Acquisition Or JV
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Stock Market Live: Power Cable Stocks Track Gujarat Underground Wiring Plan
Power cable companies could draw attention after Gujarat outlined plans to remove overhead electricity wires in urban areas and shift them underground by 2030.
Stock Market Live: Clean Max Enviro Signs 1,550 MW Wind Project Term Sheet
Clean Max Enviro signed a term sheet with Envision Energy to procure 1,550 MW of wind power projects.
Stock Market Live: Tata Chemicals Arm Signs $21.26 Million Soda Ash Contracts
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Stock Market Live: Aurobindo Pharma Gets Three Observations From USFDA
The US FDA completed an inspection of Apitoria Pharma's Unit-IV in Andhra Pradesh and issued three procedural observations in Form 483.
Stock Market Live: Cipla Gets USFDA VAI Classification For Three New York Units
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Stock Market Live: SpiceJet Temporarily Halts Boeing 737 MAX Operations
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Stock Market Live: Canara Bank To Sell 70% Stake In Vidvedaa
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Stock Market Live: Can Fin Homes Approves Up To Rs 5,000 Crore NCD Fund Raise
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Stock Market Live: Aster DM Arm Buys Bangladesh Business For $44.1 Million
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Stock Market Live: Power Grid Acquires Fatehgarh II Transmission
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Stock Market Live: AXISCADES To Buy 90% Stake In Cloud Wave Technologies
AXISCADES Technologies plans to acquire a 90% stake in Cloud Wave Technologies for Rs 234 crore.
Stock Market Live: Waaree Energies Plans $37 Million US Facility Capex
Waaree Energies plans capital expenditure of $37 million for a US facility and is also consolidating its domestic plants.
Stock Market Live: Avantel Wins Rs 118 Crore DRDO And Defence Ministry Order
Avantel received an order worth Rs 118 crore from DRDO and the Defence Ministry, putting the defence electronics company in focus.
Stock Market Live: Ashoka Buildcon Wins Rs 602 Crore RVNL Order
Ashoka Buildcon received an order worth Rs 602 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam, adding to its order pipeline.
Stock Market Live: Oil India Arm Signs Haryana Waste-To-Energy MoU
Oil India arm Oil Green Energy signed an MoU with the Haryana government for four integrated waste-to-clean-energy projects.
Stock Market Live: Citi Retains Buy On IGL After CNG Price Increase
Citi maintained its Buy rating on IGL after the CNG price increase, saying the move could help arrest margin erosion.
• Maintain Buy.
• Target price at Rs 180.
• Says the increase could lift blended realisations by Rs 1.8 per scm.
• Says all three CGDs have implemented cumulative CNG price hikes of 15-16%.
• Notes near-term gas costs may remain elevated.
Stock Market Live: IGL Raises CNG Prices By Rs 3.89 Per Kg
Indraprastha Gas increased CNG prices by Rs 3.89 per kg, making the pricing move a key development for margins and demand.
Stock Market Live: Ola Electric Secures Rs 95.8 Crore Under PLI-Auto Scheme
Ola Electric secured Rs 95.8 crore under the PLI-Auto scheme, providing a fresh policy-linked development for the EV maker.
Stock Market Live: Gujarat Themis Biosyn Completes Rs 750 Crore QIP
Gujarat Themis Biosyn closed its QIP and approved the allotment of 2.1 crore shares at Rs 354 per share.
Stock Market Live: Piramal Finance Completes Rs 2,100 Crore QIP
Piramal Finance closed its QIP and allotted 99.5 lakh shares at Rs 2,110 per share, raising fresh capital through the institutional placement.
Stock Market Live: Max Estates Plans Delhi Land Acquisition And Rs 420 Crore Issue
Max Estates plans to acquire a land parcel in Delhi with a gross development value of more than Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore and issue shares worth Rs 420 crore at Rs 597.5 per share.
Stock Market Live: Sterlite Technologies Signs $288 Million Hyperscaler Contract
Sterlite Technologies signed a long-term contract worth $288 million with a leading hyperscaler, adding a significant order development for the company.
Stock Market Live: SBI Plans To Dilute Up To 1% Stake In NSE
State Bank of India and its arm plan to dilute up to a 1% stake in NSE through a public offer, creating a fresh capital-market trigger.
Stock Market Live: Ather Energy Gets JPMorgan Target Price Upgrade
JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating on Ather Energy and raised its target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,570, citing the company's expansion into the mass EV segment and new technology initiatives.
• Maintain Overweight.
• Target price raised to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,570.
• Says Konarc marks Ather's entry into the mass EV segment.
• Highlights Bedrock battery technology, Ather True Health and new ownership features.
Stock Market Live: Hero MotoCorp Buys Rs 1,758 Crore Stake In Ather Energy
Hero MotoCorp completed the acquisition of 1.19 lakh shares of Ather Energy for Rs 1,758 crore, strengthening its investment in the electric two-wheeler maker.
Stock Market Live: Knowledge Realty Trust Launches Rs 12,000 Crore OFS
Knowledge Realty Trust has launched an offer for sale worth Rs 12,000 crore, marking a major capital-market development for the day.
Stock Market Live: Jio Platforms Gets SEBI Observation Letter For IPO DRHP
Reliance Industries could remain in focus after Jio Platforms received SEBI's observation letter on the DRHP filed for its proposed IPO.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Assess HDFC Bank CEO Transition
Brokerages broadly retained positive ratings on HDFC Bank but flagged succession and the speed of the transition as key factors for the stock.
Citi
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 970.
• Says the CEO appointment represents a binary catalyst with near-term risk and medium-to-long-term re-rating potential.
• Says current valuations offer a reasonable margin of safety.
Morgan Stanley
• Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 1,025.
• Says the reappointment issue had been an overhang on the stock.
• Says a timely conclusion will be key to returning investor focus to fundamentals.
Nuvama
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 875.
• Says credible succession and a smooth transition will be key for re-rating.
• Flags both internal and external succession possibilities.
JPMorgan
• Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 990.
• Says the transition adds near-term uncertainty but sees limited de-rating risk at current levels.
• Says NII growth revival remains critical for investor confidence.
Kotak Securities
• Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,050.
• Says the next CEO must combine execution capabilities with a credible roadmap to improve margins and profitability.
• Expects leadership uncertainty to keep valuation multiples below historical levels in the near term.
Stock Market Live: Wall Street Heads For Monthly Gains Led By Technology Shares
The Dow was on track for a fifth straight monthly gain, rising 2.1% in August. The S&P 500 gained 3%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 4%, with both indices heading for their first monthly gains since May.
The Dow and S&P 500 touched record highs earlier in August before geopolitical and monetary policy concerns returned to focus.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises 1.4% After US Strikes Iranian Launchers
Brent crude rose 1.4% to $89.30 a barrel after the US struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. The action renewed concerns over an escalation in the conflict after weeks of relative calm.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Fall After Fed Chair Signals Rate Increase
South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.06%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.07%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.
The declines followed Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s remarks, which strengthened expectations of an interest-rate increase next month.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On Oct. 26
HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment and will retire at the close of business on Oct. 26, 2026. The bank’s board will fast-track the selection and appointment of his successor.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Gap-Down Opening
GIFT Nifty traded at 24,217, down 124.90 points, indicating a gap-down start for Indian equities. Asian markets declined as investors tracked geopolitical concerns.
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